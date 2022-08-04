Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan Higgins started out with Middlesex before joining Gloucestershire

All-rounder Ryan Higgins will re-join Middlesex from Gloucestershire on a four-year contact from the 2023 County Championship season onwards.

The 27-year-old will finish the campaign in Bristol and then join up with the Middlesex squad for pre-season training at the start of November.

Higgins began his career with Middlesex, spending three years at Lord's before moving west.

"I always had an ambition to play for Middlesex," Higgins said.

"In the first chapter it wasn't to be, but in this second chapter I'm looking forward to offering all I can on and off the pitch to help Middlesex to success."

Higgins has taken 206 wickets and made 2,748 runs at first-class level, and also played in The Hundred with Welsh Fire.

"Ryan has developed into one of the finest and most consistent domestic cricketers," Middlesex head of performance cricket Alan Coleman added.

"He offers a huge amount to any side with both bat and ball, and we are delighted to have secured his signature on a long-term contract with Middlesex."