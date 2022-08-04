Close menu

Oval Invincibles - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sam Billings and Alice Capsey

Oval Invincibles men

August

4 v London Spirit, Kia Oval

7 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens

11 v Northern Superchargers, Kia Oval

14 v Southern Brave, Kia Oval

17 v Invincibles, Trent Bridge

23 v Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval

27 v London Spirit, Lord's

31 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

Oval Invincibles w0men

August

11 v Northern Superchargers, Kia Oval

14 v Southern Brave, Kia Oval

17 v Invincibles, Trent Bridge

23 v Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval

27 v London Spirit, Lord's

31 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

