Welsh Fire - fixtures, results & reports
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Welsh Fire men
August
|3 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl
|Southern Brave won by nine wickets
|Scorecard. Report
7 v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens
13 v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens
16 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford
22 v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
24 v London Spirit, Lord's
26 v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens
29 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge
Welsh Fire women
August
13 v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens
16 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford
22 v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
24 v London Spirit, Lord's
26 v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens
29 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge