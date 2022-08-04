Colin Ingram’s 155 beat his previous best one-day score of 142 for Glamorgan

Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent 304-8 (50 ov): Evison 109, Blake 66, Robinson 50; Ingram 2-42, Douthwaite 2-43, Weighell 2-59 Glamorgan 308-7 (48.2 ov): Ingram 155, Cullen 80*; Linde 2-59, Quinn 2-60 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by three wickets Match scorecard

A superb 155 from Colin Ingram steered Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent after the visitors seemed well in charge.

Ingram and Tom Cullen (80 not out) helped Glamorgan to 308-7 with ten balls to spare.

Both men notched up career-best scores in limited-overs cricket.

New signing Joey Evison hit 109 in Kent's total of 304-8, with half-centuries from Ollie Robinson and Alex Blake.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens, 46, limped out of the game with a serious-looking calf injury suffered while batting.

Glamorgan suffered a double blow before the start when wicket-keeper Chris Cooke failed a fitness test on a calf injury and Timm van der Gugten was called up to the Birmingham Phoenix Hundred squad to replace Olly Stone, while Kent were without nine first-teamers.

Evison, remarkably playing against Glamorgan for the third different county inside a month, made a real impression this time as an opener, sharing two impressive stands of 90 with Ollie Robinson and 135 with Alex Blake.

Evison more than doubled his previous top limited-overs score with 109 off 121 balls, while Robinson looked full of confidence on the back of his unbeaten double century against Worcestershire with 50 off 47 deliveries.

Acting captain Blake hit the ball harder than anyone in his 66 off 56 balls before holing out off David Lloyd, and leg-spinner Ingram claimed his second wicket with a low return catch from Evison.

Kent failed to make the most of their position as they fell away, not helped by Stevens' injury, with Dan Douthwaite (2-43) the pick of a seam attack missing several key men.

305 still looked a formidable target and became even more so as Glamorgan slipped to 19-2 before Kiran Carlson (28) shared a stand of 56 with Ingram, who hit his customary early series of off-driven boundaries.

Blake rotated his bowlers successfully with spinners Hamidullah Qadri and George Linde taking wickets early in their spells, leaving Glamorgan in deep trouble at 107 for five.

But Cullen came in to carry out an effective support role, rotating the strike and then accelerating as Glamorgan managed to keep the run-rate from mounting too high.

Their partnership was an intelligent effort as they turned the game round without taking too many risks, eventually putting on 186, a new Glamorgan sixth-wicket record for one-day cricket.

Ingram fell on the verge of victory, having struck 15 fours and three sixes in another consummate display of high-class batting.

It was left to Cullen, who only knew he was playing 90 minutes before the game, to strike the winning runs with his eighth four to give Glamorgan a second win in three days.

Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"We've started the competition unbelievably well and as far as spending time in the middle is concerned, it looked at one stage like it was going to be a real tough chase. But credit to Tom Cullen, we seemed to find some flow together and really enjoyed it.

"The boundaries kept coming and the pitch seemed to get a bit more placid, we really enjoyed a great day out.

"I'm enjoying my time in the middle, I'm fit and well, to spend all season working with the guys has been fun and I dare say my game's improving for it."

Tom Cullen added:

"The team win means everything to me, the career best is secondary because that was an unbelievable win from the position we were in, we really want to work hard to defend this title and we've put in two great performances to tell the rest of the competition we're still here.

"With the situation I've been in for the past couple of years, I've always had to be ready mentally, I'm not in a luxurious position and the call came five minutes before in a T20 game.

"I've gone through some dark weeks waiting for my chance, so I'm just stoked I was able to take it and whether I get more chances in future, I'll always be ready."

Kent's Joey Evison told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm bitterly disappointed to not come away with the win, because it's been a really pleasing day getting my first hundred in List A cricket, it's a form I really enjoy playing.

"We were 25 to 30 runs short in the last power-play (10 overs), Darren Stevens pulling up didn't help, then Ingram played a terrific innings and took the game away from us, Cullen batted really well, and you have to give some credit to the batsmen in a good game cricket.

"I haven't opened the batting a lot in the last couple of years (at Notts) in the batting line-ups I've been in, so I need to relish the opportunity and I'm happy I did that."