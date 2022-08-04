Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brett D'Oliveira scored 315 runs at a strike-rate of 145 and took 12 wickets in this season's T20 Blast

Worcestershire all-rounder Brett D'Oliveira has been drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix squad for this season's Hundred.

The 30-year-old, who captains the Pears in red-ball and 50-over cricket, is the sixth player from the county to join the 100-ball competition.

He will link up with Warwickshire-bound Moeen Ali at Edgbaston-based Phoenix.

"It's great to have this opportunity to test myself against some of the best white ball players around," he said. external-link

"I know the Phoenix did tremendously well last year in reaching the final, and Dillon (Pennington) and Pat (Brown) said it was a great learning experience.

"That is how I am looking at it as well, to try and help the team do well again but also to pick up some knowledge which will only be of benefit when I return to New Road."

In addition to Moeen, D'Oliveira joins batter Jack Haynes, fast bowlers Pat Brown and Muhammad Hasnain (Oval Invincibles) and rookie seamer Mitchell Stanley (Manchester Originals) in getting a call-up to the men's Hundred, which got under way on Wednesday with defending champions Southern Brave beating Welsh Fire.

Beaten finalists in last year's inaugural tournament, Birmingham Phoenix, begin their campaign against Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge on Saturday.