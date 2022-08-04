Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gloucestershire batter Graeme van Buuren was made club captain this spring

Gloucestershire club captain Graeme van Buuren has signed a new "long-term" deal to stay beyond the end of this season.

The 31-year-old all-rounder joined Gloucestershire in 2016.

The middle-order batter has played 109 times for the county in all formats, scoring more than 3,000 runs.

Van Buuren was made a British citizen last November, having been forced to miss a number of matches during the last campaign due to eligibility.

This season, he featured in Gloucestershire's first five matches of the County Championship but was ruled out of the T20 Blast campaign with a shoulder injury.

He returned to the squad in July and will play for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred tournament.

"We're delighted Graeme has signed a long-term extension, he is a terrific player and a terrific human being who leads by example on and off the pitch," said Gloucestershire cricket performance director Steve Snell.

"There have been some tough times this season but Graeme's character has shone through in abundance."