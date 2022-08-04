Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram's 155 broke Huw Morris's record for the highest individual score in List A cricket at Sophia Gardens

One-Day Cup holders Glamorgan maintained their winning start in this year's competition as they beat Kent in a game of over 600 runs in Cardiff.

In a match marred by a serious-looking calf injury suffered by 46-year-old Darren Stevens, Colin Ingram was the home hero with a stunning 155.

Lancashire won the Roses match in York to earn their first Group One win.

In Group Two, Leicestershire matched Nottinghamshire's two wins out of two, while youthful Surrey also triumphed.

Group One

Colin Ingram and Tom Cullen shared a Glamorgan List A record sixth-wicket stand of 186 as the defending champions beat Kent by seven wickets at Sophia Gardens.

South African Ingram hit 155 off 148 balls, the highest-ever one-day score on the ground, as he rescued their side from 107-5 alongside Australian Cullen.

Cullen ended unbeaten on 80 off 77 balls as the hosts, who beat Derbyshire by eight wickets in Tuesday's opener, won with 10 balls to spare.

Glamorgan's previous best sixth-wicket partnership in one-day cricket was the 136 between Matthew Maynard - now the Welsh county's head coach and Ottis Gibson in the 1996 Benson and Hedges Cup quarter-final home defeat by Warwickshire.

Kent opener Joey Evison, in only his second appearance following his move from Nottinghamshire, had earlier hit 109, backed by 66 from captain Alex Blake and 50 from Tuesday's double centurion Ollie Robinson in their side's 304-8.

That came after Stevens had to retire hurt for 18, with what looked like a calf muscle injury, going for a quick single.

Glamorgan's next game is not until Wednesday, at home to Yorkshire, while Kent are back in action sooner, at home to Hampshire, at Beckenham on Sunday.

Lancashire got off to a winning start after Wednesday's Sedbergh rain-off as they beat Roses rivals Yorkshire for the second time in three weeks in limited-over cricket.

Coming so soon after their six-wicket T20 Blast semi-final triumph at Edgbaston, this one was even more comfortable as the Red Rose got home at York by seven wickets with nine overs to spare.

After topping 350 in their opening group game win over Northants on the same track, Yorkshire disappointed a sun-kissed 4,449 crowd at Clifton Park as they were this time bowled out for 224 in 49 overs, Danny Lamb taking 3-32, including two wickets in one over.

Luke Wells' previous best in this competition was an unbeaten 66 last summer against Hampshire at Southampton

Luke Wells, who had taken 2-25 with his leg-spin, then hit three sixes and 12 fours as he raced to a List A best 88 off 67 balls before Washington Sundar (30 not out) saw Lancashire home on 228-3.

"I'm still not an experienced List A player," said Wells. "I was mainly just a red ball player with Sussex. I had a few more List A than T20 chances. But that's history now."

Both sides play again on Sunday when Lancashire host Derbyshire at Old Trafford and Yorkshire host Worcestershire at Scarborough.

Worcestershire, who lost their opening group game on Tuesday, will have to play the rest of the tournament without captain Brett D'Oliveira, who has been called up as a injury replacement by Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Before the Yorkshire trip, they play their first game without D'Oliveira on Friday at Southampton, when they will be skippered by Jake Libby.

Group Two

Notts made it two wins from two in Group Two as they raced to a 10-wicket win over Somerset inside half a day at Taunton.

Derbyshire-bound Zak Chappell took 3-35 and Dane Paterson 3-28, as the hosts were bowled out on a green tinged pitch for 119, having lost their first five wickets for just 19 in the 10-over powerplay.

Only Somerset teenager James Rew made a meaningful contribution with 48, one of only four to reach double figures.

"We couldn't handle the pressure their bowlers applied at the start," said Somerset coach Paul Tweddle. "We were on the back foot from the first over."

Australian Sol Budinger then smashed two sixes and 10 fours in his 62 off 29 balls and Ben Slater finished on 50 as the Notts openers raced to their target unparted in 11.5 overs.

"The players are hurting," added Tweddle. "We don't like to lose in any situation and especially like that."

Somerset will hope to bounce back from one of the biggest drubbings in their List A history against neighbours Gloucestershire at Bristol on Sunday.

Bristol will also be the next destination for Notts, whose third group game will be there on Wednesday.

Surrey bounced back from their opening defeat by Leicestershire as their youthful side hammered a similarly weakened Durham side by nine wickets at Gosforth.

Surrey opener Ryan Patel hit three sixes in his unbeaten 67 off 76 balls

Yousef Majid, Nick Kimber, Matt Dunn and Conor McKerr claimed two wickets each as last year's beaten finalists were bowled out for 181 in 40.2 overs.

Liam Trevaksis top-scored for Durham with a career-best 55. But Cameron Steel and Ryan Patel then shared 132 for the second wicket as Surrey knocked off the winning runs on 186-1 with 21 overs to spare.

"It's certainly not a performance that we want to put out first up in the competition," said Durham coach Neil Killeen. "We've got to play a lot better. We knew that the score we had was below-par. Without a doubt a lot of catches went down and that's not good enough."

Surrey host Warwickshire on Sunday, when Durham entertain Middlesex, while Leicestershire, like Notts, will also be looking to make it three wins out of three.

The Foxes matched Notts' two wins out of two as Wiaan Mulder gave career-best performances with both bat and ball in the Foxes' 15-run win over Middlesex.

In a game of over 700 runs at Radlett, the South African all-rounder hit an unbeaten 116 from 100 balls, helped by 21-year-old Nat Bowley (50), to lift the Foxes from 227-7 to 359-8.

Mulder then took 4-47 as Middlesex fell short on 344-8, despite half-centuries from Stevie Eskinazi and Pieter Malan.

Friday fixtures (11:00 BST)

Chelmsford: Essex v Derbyshire

Ageas Bowl: Hampshire v Worcestershire

Hove: Sussex v Gloucestershire

Sunday fixtures

Riverside: Durham v Middlesex

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Somerset

Beckenham: Kent v Hampshire

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Derbyshire

Northampton: Northamptonshire v Essex

Kia Oval: Surrey v Warwickshire

Hove: Sussex v Leicestershire

Scarborough: Yorkshire v Worcestershire