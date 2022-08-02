The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow withdraws from competition to rest before England Test series
|Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred
|Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00. Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.
England's Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of The Hundred to rest before the Test series against South Africa later this month.
Bairstow, 32, was set to play for Welsh Fire, who feature in the competition's opening match on Wednesday.
But he said: "I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series."
England's three-Test series against the Proteas begins on 17 August.
Bairstow has played in all four of England's Tests this summer and found stunning form, hitting four centuries in his last five innings.
He sat out three Twenty20s against India that followed, but has played nine white-ball matches for England since 12 July.
Welsh Fire said they "understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best".
England Test captain Ben Stokes had already opted out of The Hundred to manage his own workload.
England's other Test players signed to Hundred teams, such as batter Joe Root at Trent Rockets and Fire's Ollie Pope, will be available before joining up with the Test squad but will each manage their schedules on a case-by-case basis.
Fire play Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the opening match of the men's competition, live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST.
The only possible redeeming feature for the 100 is that it gives a platform for the Women's game as they're on before the men.
Perhaps the ECB can properly fund the Women's game so all counties can play the T20 from here on and then everyone can still play the One Day Cup. Which is the format we happen to be World Champions at.
You want the next generation to get interested in the game: support the Hundred, with the women's and men's games played together you get a younger more vibrant (and less drunk) support.
Sure: it should be in Overs and T-20 but the crowds don't lie.
The Hundred probably got as many punters on seats as all the English 1 Day internationals combined.
But let's be clear YJB plays a lot of high level high pressure cricket - and compared to some has a proper excuse especially if he's being asked to keep as well in the 100
I don't object to the Hundred in principle, the more cricket that brings in a new audience the better! I even like that it brings women's cricket in to focus.
But the timing is atrocious! Disrupts the season.
Bring on the real cricket.