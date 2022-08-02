Close menu

The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow withdraws from competition to rest before England Test series

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow played twice for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred last year around England commitments and scored 128 runs
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00 or Red Button and iPlayer from 18:30. Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips.

England's Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of The Hundred to rest before the Test series against South Africa later this month.

Bairstow, 32, was set to play for Welsh Fire, who feature in the competition's opening match on Wednesday.

But he said: "I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series."

England's three-Test series against the Proteas begins on 17 August.

Bairstow has played in all four of England's Tests this summer and found stunning form, hitting four centuries in his last five innings.

He sat out three Twenty20s against India that followed, but has played nine white-ball matches for England since 12 July.

Welsh Fire said they "understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best".

England Test captain Ben Stokes had already opted out of The Hundred to manage his own workload.

England's other Test players signed to Hundred teams, such as batter Joe Root at Trent Rockets and Fire's Ollie Pope, will be available before joining up with the Test squad but will each manage their schedules on a case-by-case basis.

Fire play Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the opening match of the men's competition, live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Comedy clown mascot mayor, today at 19:04

    Even the players know it's a provincial knockabout at best.

  • Comment posted by BigRob, today at 19:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RefAndinho, today at 19:02

    Fair play YJB, feels like it's the right decision.

    The only possible redeeming feature for the 100 is that it gives a platform for the Women's game as they're on before the men.

    Perhaps the ECB can properly fund the Women's game so all counties can play the T20 from here on and then everyone can still play the One Day Cup. Which is the format we happen to be World Champions at.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 19:02

    Well done Jonny - from a Lanky yo a Yorky. If the players withdraw the Hundred would end.

  • Comment posted by Dionysios, today at 19:01

    None of the Test squad should be playing in truth.

  • Comment posted by Miketee, today at 19:01

    Two weeks of utterly pointless cricket.Two competitions going on that mean???? BBC gets some live sport.... two weeks till the next Test Match zzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by it is the rabbit, today at 19:00

    As an important test Batsman, very wise decision.

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 19:00

    A disgrace. Really let the teams down

  • Comment posted by dasco, today at 19:00

    Love test cricket, but very few youngsters do.
    You want the next generation to get interested in the game: support the Hundred, with the women's and men's games played together you get a younger more vibrant (and less drunk) support.
    Sure: it should be in Overs and T-20 but the crowds don't lie.
    The Hundred probably got as many punters on seats as all the English 1 Day internationals combined.

    • Reply posted by Henry Bartle-Frere, today at 19:03

      Henry Bartle-Frere replied:
      To misquote a Frenchman… ‘It’s magnificent, but it’s not cricket…’

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 18:58

    Hahaha The Hundred is just irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:56

    The 100 is hardly a workout

    But let's be clear YJB plays a lot of high level high pressure cricket - and compared to some has a proper excuse especially if he's being asked to keep as well in the 100

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 18:56

    Sounds like a very wise move...but a loss, nonetheless, for the spectators!

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:56

    Utter madness to expect test players to continue to play "hit and hope" entertainment about as close to cricket as touch rugby is to full contact game, fun for those involved but just dreamt up as a fund raiser, did not watch a single ball last year and same again this year.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 18:56

    Nice to see a player prioritising the purest and best form of cricket rather than the pyjamarama thrash about rubbish just for the extra cash.

  • Comment posted by Bagpuss, today at 18:55

    Very sensible.

  • Comment posted by m0le, today at 18:55

    Bairstow gets it. Cricket more important than money

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 19:00

      Aminur replied:
      The fans don’t matter

  • Comment posted by west country fella, today at 18:55

    Well done Johnny. Come on ECB stop this nonsense before next season.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 18:55

    Good on him. Priorities

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 18:55

    Need a few more top players to do the same.

    I don't object to the Hundred in principle, the more cricket that brings in a new audience the better! I even like that it brings women's cricket in to focus.

    But the timing is atrocious! Disrupts the season.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 18:52

    Anyone else getting fed up with these pointless slog fest's?
    Bring on the real cricket.

