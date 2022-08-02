Close menu

The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow withdraws from competition to rest before England Test series

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow played twice for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred last year around England commitments and scored 128 runs
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST
England's Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of The Hundred to rest before the Test series against South Africa later this month.

Bairstow, 32, was set to play for Welsh Fire, who feature in the competition's opening match on Wednesday.

But he said: "I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series."

England's three-Test series against the Proteas begins on 17 August.

Bairstow has played in all four of England's Tests this summer and found stunning form, hitting four centuries in his last five innings.

He sat out three Twenty20s against India that followed, but has played nine white-ball matches for England since 12 July.

Welsh Fire said they "understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best".

England Test captain Ben Stokes had already opted out of The Hundred to manage his own workload.

England's other Test players signed to Hundred teams, such as batter Joe Root at Trent Rockets and Fire's Ollie Pope, will be available before joining up with the Test squad but will each manage their schedules on a case-by-case basis.

Fire play Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the opening match of the men's competition, live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 18:41

    Obvious decision for Johnny Test Cricket has to take priority have a well deserved rest before Tests Johnny.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:40

    Sensible from YJB. Hundred is a marketing concept that may not be around for much longer before it's merged into the successful T20 Blast. Best rest for the Test cricket coming up.

  • Comment posted by cunny funt, today at 18:40

    That's what we like to hear . Thanks jonny

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 18:40

    Can't blame him or anyone else who opts out of certain formats. Even as just a fan, it seems like there's too much cricket going on...

  • Comment posted by SensibleSam31, today at 18:40

    Good man Jonny. Need you fit and firing for the SA series.

  • Comment posted by SteveTheYorky, today at 18:40

    Very sensible and shows how little the hundred means to the top players who have had such a frantic schedule

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 18:39

    Now we just need everyone to leave the 100 to die

  • Comment posted by wurzel, today at 18:39

    I’m glad. The amount of cricket he’s played recently has been ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 18:39

    Wise decision, and very best of luck for the test series.

  • Comment posted by LookAtHisFace, today at 18:39

    Good for him. Nice to see another player prioritising Test cricket over this Micky Mouse format. His form has been fantastic, keep it up, Jonny.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 18:39

    Good for him, have a rest from the endless merry go round. Then have a couple first class matches at Yorkshire for proper practice before the tests matches.
    I wonder who'll be the next high profile withdrawal?

  • Comment posted by jerry12953, today at 18:38

    Good for him. Nice to see someone with his priorities in the right place.

  • Comment posted by WINECB, today at 18:38

    Pointless allocating England players if this is way it is going to go.Pulling out 24 hours before first game.Hope he pays is 100 k back.Perhaps he did not fancy playing at Cardiff after England’s performance there last week

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 18:38

    Cue all the usual bile. Isn't it possible to love all forms of cricket? Better than watching all the idiocy on reality TV.....

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 18:38

    Cricketers are starting to snub this pointless addition to the calendar. The BBC's propaganda department will go into overdrive to big-up their golden child competition (ie: one of the rare events they get to show live) - but the sooner it's ditched, the better...

  • Comment posted by danguee, today at 18:37

    Ah - the hundred. That must be *such* a painful sacrifice for Jonny.

  • Comment posted by AreYouHavingThatDave, today at 18:37

    Good on him, too much cricket is killing these guys. Rest up Johnny.

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 18:37

    well done jonny bairstow!

  • Comment posted by AndyDee, today at 18:37

    Cherry picking ,

    • Reply posted by Darren Cook, today at 18:38

      Darren Cook replied:
      Good.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 18:36

    Sad to hear this

