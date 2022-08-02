Timm van der Gugten (centre) celebrates the wicket of Billy Godleman

Royal London One-Day Cup: Derbyshire 110 (30 ov): McKiernan 43; van der Gugten 4-41 Glamorgan 112-2 (21.5 ov): Carlson 54* DLS target 110 in 47 overs: Glamorgan (2 pts) won by eight wickets Match scorecard

Holders Glamorgan began their One-Day Cup title defence in style with an eight-wicket thrashing of Derbyshire.

The home side were shot out in just 30 overs for 110, with Glamorgan's Timm van der Gugten taking four for 41.

Kiran Carlson's unbeaten 54 led the Welsh county to victory inside 22 overs, as he added 84 with Colin Ingram (30 not out).

But Glamorgan suffered an injury blow as they lost wicket-keeper/batter Chris Cooke to a calf problem.

Glamorgan were without Michael Hogan on franchise duty and the injured Michael Neser, but the fit-again Van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy made the most of Carlson winning the toss on a cloudy morning with plenty of bounce in the pitch.

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman and Harry Came were all back in the pavilion with just six runs on the board, and Van der Gugten claimed his third wicket when Chris Cooke took a superb diving catch to dismiss Tom Wood for 18.

Derbyshire, without key batters Wayne Madsen and Leus du Plooy, could not reorganise during a brief rain-break as Brooke Guest immediately scooped a return catch to McIlroy for 6 to make it 31-5.

A stand of 30 for the sixth wicket between Anuj Dal (17) and Mattie McKiernan was the biggest of the innings, with McKiernan's seven fours in his 43 matching the total of boundaries from his team-mates.

Glamorgan's change seamers David Lloyd, Joe Cooke and Dan Douthwaite all got in the wickets column with no spin used.

Batting did not look easy early in the visitors' reply as Lloyd got a leading edge to cover off Ben Aitchison for 12, and the prolific Sam Northeast, whose previous competitive innings was a club record 410 not out, edged Sam Conners to slip for 10.

But with so few runs to defend, Derbyshire were at the mercy of one good partnership and that was duly provided by Ingram and Carlson.

Both men enjoyed finding the cover ropes with some elegant drives, and Carlson brought up a run-a-ball half-century with a top edge for six.

Ingram finished the game with another six and Glamorgan were home in under half their allotted overs.

They now host Kent on Thursday, 4 August, while Derbyshire travel to Essex the following day.

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a while, I've been ready for a couple of weeks so quite a bit of time to build up. It's been a frustrating period but nice to contribute to the win and we bowled unbelievably as a unit, then the batters finished it off.

"I was happy the first ball landed on the strip. I was a bit nervous running in, but once the first over was out of the way, I felt I was back into it.

"It was quite a nice wicket to bowl on with the two new balls from both ends, there was a bit of assistance but we put it there for long enough and got the rewards."

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson added:

"I couldn't have asked for much more from the group, the way we bowled at the start was exceptional, and we took our chances.

"It's nice to spend time in the middle (batting) and get a bit of rhythm which I've been lacking this year, so hopefully it's a good start to the end of the season and we can win some more games.

"Chris Cooke had a calf injury earlier in the season, hopefully this isn't as bad. He felt a bit of cramp or tightness and we erred on the side of caution. He's a key part of our team and we'll keep monitoring him."

Derbyshire all-rounder Mattie McKiernan told BBC Radio Derby:

"We've got to draw a line under that and move on to Friday and Sunday. It was a disappointing start to the campaign but it doesn't mean we can't bounce back.

"There was a little bit in the wicket early on, but we were disappointed as a batting group not to get a competitive score of 220 to 240 on that wicket.

"I don't know if the wicket got a little bit flatter or whether it was just that they didn't have to chase too many so they could take their time to get going. We had a couple of early poles but it just wasn't to be."