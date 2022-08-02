England in Pakistan 2022

September

20 1st Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) (15:30 BST)

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) (15:30 BST)

23 3rd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) (15:30 BST)

25 4th Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)(15:30 BST)

28 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (15:30 BST)

30 6th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (15:30 BST)

October

2 7th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (15:30 BST)

England then return to Pakistan in December to play three Tests, for which the schedule has not yet been announced.

