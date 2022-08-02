Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Taylor (right) was made Gloucestershire's T20 captain in 2020

Gloucestershire spinner Jack Taylor has signed a two-year extension to stay with the club until 2024.

The 31-year-old was made the club's T20 captain in 2020, and has been named skipper for the upcoming One-Day Cup.

The middle-order batter progressed through the Gloucestershire academy and made his debut in 2010, with 131 wickets and more than 6,200 runs for the club since across all formats.

In T20, Taylor has a strike rate of 138.79 and has scored 1,492 runs.

"I've played my whole career at the club and it's nice to secure my future at Gloucestershire for the next couple of years," Taylor said.

"We want to win some trophies and I think we have a squad that's in a position to be able to do so."

Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein added: "I'm very happy Jack has re-signed for another two years, I've really enjoyed his leadership of the T20 side and really value his contributions with bat and ball."