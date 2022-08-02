Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fast bowler Brooks has been with Somerset since 2019, taking 85 wickets for the club

Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks has signed a one-year contract extension with the club to stay through 2023.

The 38-year-old joined Somerset from Yorkshire in 2019 and has taken 85 wickets across all formats since.

He made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2009 and has a career total of more than 500 wickets from 145 first-class matches.

Brooks spent part of this season with Sussex on a short-term loan before returning to Somerset.

"I'm delighted. I've put a lot of physical and emotional energy into my cricket over the last 12 months," Brooks said.

"I feel like this summer I've been able to showcase what I'm about again after recovering from my injuries. I feel like I'm having an impact on games and am really looking forward to doing it again next year."