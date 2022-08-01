Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Benny Howell played for England Lions in their tour match against South Africa last month

All-rounder Benny Howell will leave Gloucestershire at the end of the season to join T20 champions Hampshire.

He has signed a three-year, white-ball only deal at the Ageas Bowl.

The 33-year old, among the leading white-ball all-rounders in the country, turned down what Gloucestershire described as an "extremely competitive offer" to extend his 10-year stay.

Howell played crucial roles as Gloucestershire won the 2015 One-Day Cup and reached T20 Finals Day in 2020.

But the news is a major blow to the club's aim of winning a white-ball trophy by 2023 and adds more difficult news to a poor season so far.

"Gloucestershire has been more than just a cricket club to me, it's been a home. For that, I will be forever grateful," Howell told the Gloucestershire website.

"Unfortunately, in life and in sport, nothing lasts forever. It has not been an easy decision for me, but I feel it has been a necessary one."

Howell began his career with Hampshire in 2010 before moving to Bristol two years later.

He has played 277 times for Gloucestershire, scoring 6.701 runs and taking 312 wickets across all formats.

He has since played in many franchise leagues around the world and will again represent Birmingham Phoenix in the second season of The Hundred, which begins on Wednesday.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: "Benny is recognised as one of the best T20 all-rounders in England and it's great that he wants to finish his career where it began.

"He adds great depth to our squad and improves both our batting and bowling resources."

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have appointed their T20 Blast skipper, Jack Taylor, to lead the team in this season's One-Day Cup.

Taylor steps up as captain because Graeme van Buuren will be playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, with James Bracey named as his deputy.