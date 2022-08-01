Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Gary Kirsten website

Men's Hundred, Southern Brave v Welsh Fire Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: Wednesday 3 August Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Online & app; report and video highlights online

Welsh Fire men's coach Gary Kirsten says his squad should have more depth in 2022 after winning three from eight in the first year of the Hundred.

"We've tried to keep a core of players and hopefully we've added some depth through the draft," said Kirsten.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa and South Africa batter David Miller lead his international picks.

Welsh Fire begin their tournament away to champions Southern Brave on Wednesday, 3 August.

"We had a great start last year but then we had a whole bank of injuries that really did nail our campaign, so hopefully we can stay injury-free and it's great to have a couple of (England) internationals (Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope) with us first up and we're looking forward to a good start," said Kirsten.

"We've made some (overseas) changes we thought were relevant for the benefit of the team, but it's difficult with availability and the international schedule."

No locals

The Welsh Fire men's side has come under fire from supporters for its lack of Welsh players, with the one local player from 2021, David Lloyd, not retained.

But Kirsten believes that success would overcome any reservations.

"It's a difficult one, everyone's aware of that but I get the sense that in my experience, the Welsh fans will celebrate a winning team and now we've got a bit of continuity in the second year, the fans will identify with the team and the players that are representing it," he said.

After twice narrowly missing out on the England men's job, Kirsten appears satisfied with life as a globe-trotting short-format coach.

"Test match cricket has always been pretty dear to me, but I've embraced T20 cricket and the Hundred, and I've transformed as a coach," Kirsten told BBC Sport Wales.

So what does he make of England's explosive Test match style in their wins against New Zealand and India under Kiwi Brendan McCullum?

"I wasn't surprised when Brendan was given the job that that would be the case, he'd certainly bring in a very innovative way of playing in whatever format. They've done really well and it's fantastic to watch."

Bigger crowds

Nottinghamshire and England batter Ben Duckett, who captained the side in six games in 2021, is looking forward to playing in front of big crowds in Cardiff after Covid restrictions affected the inaugural attendances.

"We had a taster in the last game when they let 10 thousand in and the atmosphere was unbelievable, so fingers crossed we'll be packing it out and they'll be getting behind us," said Duckett, who is looking forward to Bairstow's brief presence in the squad.

"If he can win us two games like he did last year, that would be great, starting the competition is important and I know he'll contribute."

Later start for women

Meanwhile the Welsh Fire women's side have the luxury of warm-up matches as their tournament is slimmed down because of leading players' involvement in the Commonwealth Games.

After winning just two out of eight games and finishing bottom, they have drafted in England opener Tammy Beaumont as captain, while West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews returns alongside a trio of Australian newcomers led by Rachael Haynes in a much-changed squad.

Gareth Breese, the former West Indies all-rounder now with England Women, will be in charge of the side.

"We're really positive, we've got such a strong squad with a lot of experience and six World Cup winners," said his assistant Aimee Rees.

"It is hard to gel a squad but a lot of the girls know each other, some come from (regional side) Western Storm or have played for England together, and the women's pool (of players) is quite small.

"It's really good to have two Welsh players in Claire Nicholas and Alex Griffiths, that's huge for us and we're excited that young girls in Wales can see they can make a professional career out of cricket."

All-rounder Griffiths, 20, is still getting used to the idea herself.

"When the (domestic professional) contracts were being announced, I thought the only way to progress my game is to get one of these contracts and follow what I always wanted to do as a kid.

"It's nice to see with the first generation, it's about getting kids to aspire to get one of these contracts," said Griffiths.

Welsh Fire women's side start at home to Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday, 13 August as the tournament resumes double-headers with the men's fixtures.