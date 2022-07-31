Close menu

England v South Africa: Shamsi takes 5-24 as hosts thumped by 90 runs to lose T20 series

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Third Vitality Twenty20 International, Ageas Bowl
South Africa 191-5 (20 overs) Hendricks 70 (50), Markram 51* (36); Willey 3-25
England 101 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 27 (30); Shamsi 5-24
South Africa won by 90 runs; win series 2-1
A dismal batting display saw a pitiful England suffer a heavy 90-run defeat in the deciding Twenty20 against South Africa to lose the series 2-1.

Chasing 192 to win at the Ageas Bowl, England were blunt with the bat, going 55 balls without hitting a boundary at one stage, before being dismissed for 101 in 16.4 overs.

It is the fourth time in six T20s this summer that England have been bowled out and there was another failure for Jason Roy, who made 17 off 18 balls.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 27, while South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through England with career-best figures of 5-24.

Defeat means England have lost a third successive T20 series, after defeats by West Indies and India this year, for the first time and they have failed to win a white-ball series in a home summer for the first time since 2013.

Reeza Hendricks had earlier made 70 off 50 balls and Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 51 off 36 as the Proteas brilliantly paced their innings to post 191-5.

The returning David Willey was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 3-25, including removing Quinton de Kock in a wicket maiden at the start of the innings.

England are next in action when a three-Test series against South Africa starts at Lord's on 17 August.

Their next T20 assignment will come in a seven-game tour of Pakistan in late September before three T20s against Australia leading into this year's T20 World Cup in October and November.

England's top-order struggles continue

Much of England's white-ball success over the last six years has been built on their top-order power. This summer it simply has not produced.

Roy has contributed just 76 runs in six games, at a strike-rate of 77.55, compared to a career figure of 137.77, with the 32-year-old unable to play with any fluency.

His dismissal was one of frustration as he looked to pull fast bowler Anrich Nortje but could only feather through to Proteas keeper De Kock.

Jos Buttler got another start but sliced Keshav Maharaj to short third, with England only able to hit two boundaries in the powerplay, in comparison to South Africa's 10.

The innings never had any rhythm, with eight England batters caught in a fine South Africa fielding performance - the highlight being Tristan Stubbs' stunning one-handed, diving grab to remove Moeen Ali.

There were ironic cheers round the Ageas Bowl when Bairstow flicked away for four to end the boundary drought, but Sam Curran and Willey then fell in successive balls.

Bairstow, who was looking to farm the strike and pull off a ridiculous victory, holed out to deep mid-wicket to wrap up a timid display.

England have been unable to put together two batting performances in a row this summer and with a World Cup just 10 competitive games away that will be of grave concern to captain Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott.

Patient approach reaps rewards for Proteas

After De Kock was bowled by Willey, Rilee Rossouw attacked before he too was bowled by a beautiful, turning delivery from Moeen.

It left Hendricks to anchor the innings and, after a fortuitous start with several edges past his stumps, he did so superbly, bring up his third consecutive fifty of the series.

The tourists were patient, going 40 balls without a boundary at one point but hitting the gaps well on a big Ageas Bowl surface, before Hendricks kicked on and fell, top-edging Chris Jordan to Buttler.

Markram then combined brilliantly with David Miller, who made an excellent nine-ball 22, as they hit four successive fours in their 41-run stand from 17 balls to post a total that proved well beyond England.

England are still experimenting in search of the first choice XI for the World Cup in Australia this autumn and here they used bowlers in different roles to usual.

Sam Curran was deployed more in the middle overs and was fairly defensive, while Jordan had a difficult day in going for 52 from his four overs.

It left Willey, who has had a mixed record at the end of the innings, to bowl the final over and he dismissed Miller and Stubbs to cap off an impressive day.

However, it was another bowling performance that left questions about how England will cope in a major event if the likes of injured pace bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood are all unavailable.

'We lacked intent and confidence' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler: "It was a really good score on the board but I still had confidence in the group. We like to try and challenge ourselves with the bat but the way we played, the way we went down, is the most disappointing thing.

"We lacked intent and confidence and didn't manage to put the opposition under pressure. We never able to wrestle the initiative."

South Africa captain David Miller: "It is a privilege to play 100 caps for your country and to top it off with a performance like today from the boys was just phenomenal.

"We have come on leaps and bounds in the last 18 months and we've learned a lot. The character the guys are showing and the way they are putting their hands up in key moments is what we want."

Player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi: "I really enjoyed myself but huge credit to the batsmen. They put on an above par score and also the guys who bowled before me.

"Before I came to the game, my wife casually said she wanted four wickets. That's why I was a bit more animated with celebrations today."

  • Comment posted by Dfordredd, today at 18:20

    Why is it so important to give Roy chance after chance without any reward. Unfair on other players/ team / England. Please take a break.

    • Reply posted by Patrick Bateman, today at 18:21

      Patrick Bateman replied:
      Agreed, he needs to be dropped and Salt given a run of games to see if he is good enough.

  • Comment posted by georgeb, today at 18:23

    When is the ridiculous nonsense of bowling Moeen for one over going to stop?

    • Reply posted by Dfordredd, today at 18:29

      Dfordredd replied:
      The bowling attack is weak. They dont build pressure, lack control and no tactics at all on display. Curran getting 4 overs seems pointless. Topley bowls the same ball for the whole over.

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 18:25

    I don't know what's happened to the one day team this summer. From being one of the best around under Morgan, they are rubbish now and have lost two thirds of the matches played, losing three series and drawing one. I'm afraid Buttler is looking a flawed choice as captain and England aren't getting off to quick enough starts which puts pressure on those who follow. Roy is a shadow of what he was

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 18:36

      steve replied:
      Good to read you are giving Jos time to settle in as captain.

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 18:33

    Livingstone flatters to deceive
    Roy out of form
    Buttler has burden of captaincy
    Malan past it
    Ali hit and miss

    It’s just not good enough.

    • Reply posted by erum waheed, today at 19:24

      erum waheed replied:
      To be fair , Ali has been out to two unbelievably amazing catches which ought not normally to have been taken. He was under-bowled too, oddly. I’m sure England will come round.

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 18:38

    Win Toss (twice). Be sexy and choose to bowl. Let opposition rack up runs. Bat under pressure. Lose both games.

    Butler have a word with yourself!

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 18:40

    What is all this huff about Livingston? He seems to come of once in a blue moon

    Not International standard for me

  • Comment posted by TommyLad, today at 18:28

    Why does butler persist with bowling first when they can't get anywhere near the opposition score chasing?

    Roy needs dropping or some time away from the team environment. Livingstone is a flash in the pan comes off 1 in 10 maybe. Butler has gone out of form a little plus i don't rate him as Captain/keeper and opening bat, far too much on his plate. Moeen is similar to Livingstone.

    Rant over!!

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 18:55

      Paul replied:
      Roy is the best opener we have, except hales

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 18:27

    Jos Buttler isn’t a captain. End of

    • Reply posted by Me again, today at 18:49

      Me again replied:
      Maybe not, but this poor run isn't solely down to dodgy captaincy.

  • Comment posted by annoyed_again, today at 18:36

    Fair play to Jos Buttler and Mott, they've taken the best white ball side in the world and CRASHED it in the space of a few weeks. Series defeat after series defeat and this is at home remember. Batting clueless today again (fair play to S Africa, whose bowlers were impressive). Far too many injured bowlers needs to be rectified by sacking the bowling coaches.

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 18:38

      Warm beer replied:
      We've won one T20 and one fifty over world cup, we've never been thought of as the best anywhere other than here.

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 18:36

    Buttler is clearly not captain material.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:26

    Stubbs- best catch I’ve seen for many a year. Wickets thrown away time and time again. I don’t mind positivity but you can hit five fours in an over rather than try aerial every time. Has anyone heard Mr Mott say anything yet ?

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:36

    Don't anyone dare say they've played too much cricket. Not the players nor the ECB. Both the ECB and the players are responsible; the ECB for clearing the decks for the only cricket they think matters and the players for throwing in their lot with the IPL and The Hundred.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:35

    Roy out and butler replaced as captain so he can just concentrate on his batting.

    • Reply posted by Lord Cuckfield, today at 19:01

      Lord Cuckfield replied:
      Knee jerk much with Buttler? Relax it’s a marathon not a sprint. He’s had five minutes in the job.

  • Comment posted by sisan chacko, today at 18:27

    This is what happen when you have over confidence in your performances. I don't think any team in world let Roy like play for a third game when your last two games are such a failure, hope you learn from your mistake.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 18:54

      Paul replied:
      Roy was the second highest scorer

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:41

    We continue to see the pedigree of Morgan. Buttler is another Root he is just not captain material. Unfortunately we've got more of this to come! 😏

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 18:53

      Trentatre replied:
      Time will tell. This very much a test of his leadership. Perhaps in adversity, it's a chance for him and Mott to stamp their imprint on the team, and in doing so for Buttler to move from 'popular team-mate' to 'hard nosed but respected captain'.

      I suspect we'll see Jordan and Roy dropped by the time of the next series, both have done well in the past, but less so in recent years,

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 18:20

    Awful, grisly performance by England that with both bat and ball. Well done to South Africa on another series win.

    Let's pray the Tests go better than that because that was shocking.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:48

    Livingstone can hit the ball a long way but he can't bat. This is from a Lancastrian.

  • Comment posted by sirpdwc, today at 18:34

    Absolutely dreadful. I feel for the Hampshire crowd who were seriously shortchanged. Only Bairstow of these “batters” would make the best England T20 team based on current form. Too many bits-and-pieces players, epitomised by Liam Livingstone, a caricature of a cricketer.

    • Reply posted by Forest, today at 19:12

      Forest replied:
      Buttler is the best T20 bat in the world never mind in the England team

  • Comment posted by notgoingout-reprise, today at 18:31

    How does Roy keep his place when he is woefully out of form. When when was the last time Livingstone made a contribution when it mattered? He is great when England are on top but not good enough when he really mattters

  • Comment posted by Zookeeper, today at 18:27

    Fortunately, it’s only T20 and not actual cricket.

    • Reply posted by MJW69, today at 18:31

      MJW69 replied:
      Don't bother to comment then.

