Last updated on .From the section Cricket

John Blain represented Scotland on more than 100 occasions

Former fast bowler John Blain has been "temporarily suspended" from Cricket Scotland's Hall of Fame.

Capped 118 times by the country, Blain was inducted in May 2019, but his entry is no longer available on the website. external-link

Cricket Scotland has confirmed the suspension to BBC Scotland from its role of honour but would not be drawn on the reasons behind its decision.

Confirmation of his removal is the latest issue to impact Scottish cricket.

The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned last week ahead of the publication of an independent review that highlighted 448 examples of institutional racism.

Charges have also been brought against "a number of individuals" by the England and Wales Cricket Board in relation to allegations of racism at Yorkshire, who have also been charged with breaching the governing body's anti-racism rules.