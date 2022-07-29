Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Sanderson has taken 442 wickets in 192 games across all formats in his career

Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson and all-rounder Luke Procter have signed new contracts to stay with the club.

Sanderson, 33, is Northants' leading wicket-taker in Division One of the County Championship this season with 30, while Procter tops the run-scoring, hitting 815 so far at an average of 81.

Left-hander Procter has committed to a further two years at Wantage Road.

Sanderson's deal is for three years and runs until the end of the 2025 season.

"It feels like we're building something really special at the club and I'm keen to be a part of it," Sanderson, who had his most successful T20 Blast campaign this year, said.

"It's been a good year so far overall and the feeling around the squad is really positive, I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us."

Proctor is on course for his most prolific first-class season ever thanks to his consistency this summer, which has seen him hit three hundreds and three half-centuries - including 78 in their thrilling two-wicket win over Gloucestershire.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot with my batting at the minute and know what my role is in the order," he said.

"Hopefully I can keep that going and contribute to a few more wins for the county."

With four rounds of Championship matches left, Northants are fifth in Division One, 31 points above Somerset in the final relegation spot.