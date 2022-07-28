Close menu

England v South Africa: Rilee Rossouw hits 96 as tourists level T20 series

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments94

Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:
South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32)
England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21); Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39
South Africa win by 58 runs; series level at 1-1
Scorecard

Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England's reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy's struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in Bristol on Wednesday, but were razor sharp here, with Keshav Maharaj taking a stunning diving catch on the boundary to dismiss Moeen Ali.

Another fine catch from Lungi Ngidi removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow to end England's hopes.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler in taking 3-27, while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-39 as England were bowled out for 149 with more than three overs remaining.

The deciding T20 is at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Rossouw leads the way in dominant win

This was a complete performance from South Africa after a ragged display in the first T20.

Rossouw, back on the international stage after six years as a Kolpak player, led from the front with a fine innings featuring 10 fours and five sixes, including one huge hit off Adil Rashid that went out of the ground and narrowly avoided landing in the River Taff.

Rossouw, who starred for Somerset in the T20 Blast this year, came to the crease in the fourth over after Quinton de Kock fell for 15 and made a key stand with Hendricks, before the latter was dismissed by a smart catch from Bairstow on the boundary off Richard Gleeson.

England thought they had removed Rossouw on 37 when a review revealed he had gloved one behind - but the replay also showed it had bounced before landing in wicketkeeper Buttler's gloves.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a spritely 19 from 10 balls before clipping a wide Chris Jordan delivery straight to Malan at extra cover to bring Tristan Stubbs to the crease, who hit a magnificent 72 off 28 balls at Bristol.

But the 21-year-old would only face 12 deliveries for his 15 not out as Rossouw dominated the strike for the rest of the innings, though he narrowly missed out on a century after some more fine death bowling from Jordan, who went for just four off the final over.

Roy's form an ongoing concern

Buttler looked in the mood when he smashed back-to-back sixes and a one-bounce four off Phehlukwayo. But the South Africa left-armer hit back next ball when the England skipper went for one big shot too many and skied it to Hendricks for 29.

Slow left-armer Maharaj drew Malan into top-edging it straight up for Proteas keeper De Kock to claim a routine catch to leave England 48-2 in the powerplay.

But while those dismissals were aberrations, Roy's continuing lack of timing is of increasing concern. There was almost a sense of relief when he holed out to Shamsi at mid-off in the ninth over having scratched his way to 20 from 22 balls.

The Surrey right-hander has now scored just 59 runs off 80 balls across five innings in T20s this summer and, with just 11 T20 matches to go until the Word Cup in the autumn, there could be a selection dilemma on England's hands.

Credit must go to South Africa for some excellent fielding after their error-strewn display in the series opener, with Maharaj taking the pick of nine catches in a stunning effort at full stretch on the long-on boundary to dismiss Moeen for 28.

When Sam Curran holed out to the same fielder four balls later, England had slumped to 92-5 and needed something miraculous.

That proved beyond even Bairstow, who is in the form of his life but was left with too much to do, his dismissal for 30 sparking a collapse that saw England lose their final five wickets for just 21 runs.

'It's a dream come true to play for South Africa again' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC Test Match Special: "The difference between the sides was that Rilee batted for the majority of the innings. We had guys who got starts but were unable to play that match-defining role.

"It's great to have these pressure games ahead of the World Cup. We would have liked to have won but it is set up perfectly at 1-1 and we need to play at our best on Sunday to win the series."

South Africa captain David Miller to TMS: "It was a tough loss last night but we bounced back. The guys gave it a lot of thought this morning, executed it really well and batted phenomenally.

"It's so nice to see Rilee Rossouw back playing for the Proteas after so long. We know that he has an immense amount of experience and he adds so much to the team. Tabraiz Shamsi too had a tough game last night and bounced back beautifully."

Player of the match Rilee Rossouw to TMS: "Delighted with the win, that's the most important thing, but to contribute made me feel special.

"I haven't been playing for South Africa for six years and it is a dream come true once again. I'm lucky to have it twice in my life and to put up a big performance against a world class bowling line-up that England have, I'm just happy."

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by ian Walsh , today at 22:51

    Non of today's team except bairstow play test cricket just one day players

  • Comment posted by HELEN , today at 22:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 22:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 22:42

    Vince should be in this team , a lot of our batsmen are just sloggers . Even in 20/20 cricket there’s still room for class batsmen . Livingstone is just a slogger 4,6 or a dot ball .

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:49

      JOHN11 replied:
      Hard for him not to do something else with the position he's come out to.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 22:41

    T20 = flip a coin.
    It’s random chaos. A batsman gets lucky and flogs a record 50.
    Another batsman plays a good shot and is dismissed by a Worldie catch.

    It’s not real cricket, it’s random chaos.

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 22:45

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      Love that! Random chaos. I see the twenty twenty World Cup as a bit like the grand national. There are the favourites but often they fall at the first fence and a complete outsider wins!

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 22:39

    Far too much cricket being played. It’s all about money once again. This country has gone bonkers. Too much of anything is bad thing. I have given up watching and lost interest. Meaningless meidiocracy.

    • Reply posted by amit, today at 22:50

      amit replied:
      So you will busy doing some gardening during the final game with the series all square? Lol!

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 22:38

    Nicely done South Africa.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 22:38

    Jason Roy's been pony in one day cricket for yonks. Meanwhile England's best opening batsman of all time in one day cricket (Alex Hales) continues to be overlooked. He didn't even hit anyone on that night out.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:53

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Don't think it was about that night out but I do agree. I think Roy had been excellent for England but hope we don't keep him on too long because of what he's done in the past

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 22:33

    Buttler the worse captain of all time

    - Can't bat
    - Never wins the toss apart from tonight
    - bowls the wrong bowlers

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:39

      JOHN11 replied:
      What a complete load of ..... Buttler's scored 6 T20 centuries in the last year alone. At the moment Buttler seems to be suffering from the same thing Stokes has been suffering from in the tests - playing one shot too many when obviously in great touch. What bowlers do you want him to bowl? 3 of his main bowlers are out injured. Topley's done a great job and Jordan has been good at the death.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 22:33

    Bat first, put up a big score, and defend seems to be the go to play at the moment.

    'Dew' factor definitely plays a factor. No dew (which is what we are encountering) makes it harder to chase and easier to bowl.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshireman, today at 22:32

    Jason Roy is way out of his depth. He chews up so many balls without scoring & then always gets out. This puts the rest of the team on the the back foot, with too much to do! Time for a change of the top. Phil Salt maybe?

    • Reply posted by fabulousfantasticfan, today at 22:44

      fabulousfantasticfan replied:
      I have to agree sadly - always been one of my favourite cricketers and he has been great in the past but he is terribly out of form and has been all summer - he needs to return to Surrey to regain his confidence and belief in his ability and in the meantime let's try Phil Salt

  • Comment posted by Dionysios, today at 22:28

    That was a hammering and a half and frankly pretty dull all round especially if you're an England supporter. It's nights like this when you realise how precious a commodity Test Cricket is. Looking forward to the Test Series, once the banality and irrelevance of The Hundred has drifted by.....yawn!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:27

    Jason Roy needs to be dropped. He has had more lives than a cat now.

  • Comment posted by Vlad the Inhaler, today at 22:25

    3 certainties:
    - death
    - taxes
    - so called 'supporters' overreacting after one defeat.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:28

      JOHN11 replied:
      These fans want England to clean sweep every series they play - it's just unrealistic. There are things England need to improve upon however - one being Buttler's insistence to go for 1 shot too many - a bit like Stokes in test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 22:25

    Missed it. Did he lose the toss ..... again?

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:26

      JOHN11 replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by ian Walsh , today at 22:24

    Roy need dropping has he got any runs this season open with bairstow came in to late also Curran no runs no wickets poor in the field how does he play international cricket

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 22:24

    England should have got russouw once his kolpak finished , one foreign born player amongst all the English talent wouldn't be too harmful

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:23

    Frustrating seeing so many batsmen getting dismissed chasing wide balls. Rashid left 3 on the trot -all were called wide and the bowler had to bowl a 9 ball over. Not a fan of the deliberate wide ball, but credit to SA for their fielding

  • Comment posted by smccneil1973, today at 22:22

    Why was Jonny bairstow moved down the order just to put a left hand in. Always put you best batsman in and don’t mess with the order. We need a new captain as buttler is out of his depth.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:32

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      SA used that tactic effectively -they juggled the order to keep a left and right handed in together -would’ve been useful to have Stokes as one of those left handers

  • Comment posted by Tommy Boyce , today at 22:21

    I am sorry but it is now time to put Roy and Livingston out to grass,they have had their chances and are now surplus to requirements, bring in Hales and Stokes

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 22:22

      lappers replied:
      Not Hales please

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC