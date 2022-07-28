Close menu

England v South Africa: Rilee Rossouw hits 96 as tourists level T20 series

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments44

Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:
South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32)
England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21);Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39
South Africa win by 58 runs, series level at 1-1
Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England's reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy's struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in Bristol on Wednesday, but were razor sharp here, with Keshav Maharaj taking a stunning diving catch on the boundary to remove Moeen Ali.

Another fine catch from Lungi Ngidi removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow to end England's hopes.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the stand-out bowler in taking 3-27, while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-39 as England were bowled out for 149 with more than three overs remaining.

The deciding T20 is at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Rossouw leads the way in dominant win

This was a complete performance from South Africa after a ragged display in the first T20.

Rossouw, back on the international stage after six years as a Kolpak player, led from the front with a fine innings featuring 10 fours and five sixes, including one huge hit off Adil Rashid that went out of the ground and narrowly avoided landing in the River Taff.

Rossouw, who starred for Somerset in the T20 Blast this year, came to the crease in the fourth over after Quinton de Kock fell for 15 and made a key stand with Hendricks, before the latter was dismissed by a smart catch from Bairstow on the boundary off Richard Gleeson.

England thought they had removed Rossouw on 37 when a review revealed he had gloved one behind - but the replay also showed it had bounced before landing in England captain Buttler's gloves.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a spritely 19 from 10 balls before clipping a wide Chris Jordan delivery straight to Malan at extra cover to bring Tristan Stubbs to the crease, who had hit a magnificent 72 off 28 balls at Bristol.

But the 21-year-old would only face 12 deliveries for his 15 as Rossouw dominated the strike for the rest of the innings, though he narrowly missed out on a century after some more fine death bowling from Jordan, who went for just four off the final over.

  • Comment posted by Vlad the Inhaler, today at 22:25

    3 certainties:
    - death
    - taxes
    - so called 'supporters' overreacting after one defeat.

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 22:25

    Missed it. Did he lose the toss ..... again?

  • Comment posted by ian Walsh , today at 22:24

    Roy need dropping has he got any runs this season open with bairstow came in to late also Curran no runs no wickets poor in the field how does he play international cricket

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 22:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:23

    Frustrating seeing so many batsmen getting dismissed chasing wide balls. Rashid left 3 on the trot -all were called wide and the bowler had to bowl a 9 ball over. Not a fan of the deliberate wide ball, but credit to SA for their fielding

  • Comment posted by smccneil1973, today at 22:22

    Why was Jonny bairstow moved down the order just to put a left hand in. Always put you best batsman in and don’t mess with the order. We need a new captain as buttler is out of his depth.

  • Comment posted by Tommy Boyce , today at 22:21

    I am sorry but it is now time to put Roy and Livingston out to grass,they have had their chances and are now surplus to requirements, bring in Hales and Stokes

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 22:22

      lappers replied:
      Not Hales please

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 22:19

    Roy out.
    Bairstow opens.
    Salt in with gloves.
    Buttler captains from mid-on or mid-off.
    Simples.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:22

      JOHN11 replied:
      Buttler also must reign himself in. 3 T20I's running he's looked in great form but 3 times running gone for one shot too many. It's ok having an 'Ultra aggressive' policy but it does need to be mixed with common sense somewhere along the line.

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:17

    Anybody from the press going to say South Africa battered England?

    It was just as big a win so biased reporting?

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 22:24

      nick_tt replied:
      It was a bigger win, this is a hammering!

      It is how it’s been recently. England are beaten then often get a result when the weather ha has favoured them with conditions. But the BBC struggle across the board these days…/it’s almost as if we don’t lay their wages and can complain and have them sacked

  • Comment posted by Dr Grant, today at 22:17

    These alleged professional cricketers have the skills and ability - but too often they lose the ability to make sensible decisions at the crease (apart from a very few exceptions). They should spend more time with a mental coach.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 22:17

    The bowling attack is woeful..... as is Buttler's wicket-keeping.
    The jury's still out on his captaincy !!!

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:17

    Has Jason Roy blown himself out? Pity the series is even now as they will not risk going without Roy in a decider will they, too cautious. Think he should be dropped and give a newcomer a chance to shine, how about trying Salt.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 22:17

    "My momma always said watching England is like a box of chocolates..."

    Rather than blaming anyone (as tempted as I am to mention Roy), I'm going to credit SA. As poor as they were in the field last night they were as impressive on it today. That Maharaj catch, multiple boundary stops by Ph'wayo, dive by Miller...

    And Russow with the bat! Clown last night, big top star tonight.

    Well played SA!

  • Comment posted by YorkCity84, today at 22:16

    I can’t possibly comprehend the idea that a team’s fortunes may fluctuate and national sides other than my own may experience victory/ periods of success and I insist this entire England squad is replaced because I was born in England and it makes me feel less emotionally secure when England lose. Signed, Johnny England.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 22:16

    Bairstow leading the run chase with 30 a very poor performer by England. Well played South Africa excellent innings by Rossouw. We bowled poorly the batting was also Cery poor

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:13

    Regardless of this result (SA fully deserved their win).Looking T the bigger picture,there is no way England can win the World Cup with this bowling attack-mediocre at best.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:20

      JOHN11 replied:
      Topley isn't - what more must he do? Jordan again bowled well at the death. England definitely missing bowlers such as Archer, Wood, Woakes. Whether those 3 will be fit for October is anyones guess.

  • Comment posted by calmvoiceofreason, today at 22:13

    England batters seemed overly keen to get out reaching for balls that would likely have been wides if they’d left them alone ?…..I fear Jason Roy missed the bus that Eoin Morgan drove off a couple of weeks back

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 22:12

    This side and certain players well and truly sussed, and have no chance in the WC

  • Comment posted by Wesley, today at 22:11

    South Africa played a blinder, but it does now feel that the England white-ball team are in decline.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:13

      JOHN11 replied:
      Transition would be a better word - similar to South African cricket 12-24 months ago.

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 22:10

    Genuine question, how come the game between England and South Africa was played in wales? The English football league includes Cardiff and Swansea but the England national team would never play a game in Wales vs a different country?

    • Reply posted by shopkeeper, today at 22:12

      shopkeeper replied:
      It's the England & Wales Cricket Board

