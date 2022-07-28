Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32) England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21);Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39 South Africa win by 58 runs, series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England's reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy's struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in Bristol on Wednesday, but were razor sharp here, with Keshav Maharaj taking a stunning diving catch on the boundary to remove Moeen Ali.

Another fine catch from Lungi Ngidi removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow to end England's hopes.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the stand-out bowler in taking 3-27, while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-39 as England were bowled out for 149 with more than three overs remaining.

The deciding T20 is at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Rossouw leads the way in dominant win

This was a complete performance from South Africa after a ragged display in the first T20.

Rossouw, back on the international stage after six years as a Kolpak player, led from the front with a fine innings featuring 10 fours and five sixes, including one huge hit off Adil Rashid that went out of the ground and narrowly avoided landing in the River Taff.

Rossouw, who starred for Somerset in the T20 Blast this year, came to the crease in the fourth over after Quinton de Kock fell for 15 and made a key stand with Hendricks, before the latter was dismissed by a smart catch from Bairstow on the boundary off Richard Gleeson.

England thought they had removed Rossouw on 37 when a review revealed he had gloved one behind - but the replay also showed it had bounced before landing in England captain Buttler's gloves.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a spritely 19 from 10 balls before clipping a wide Chris Jordan delivery straight to Malan at extra cover to bring Tristan Stubbs to the crease, who had hit a magnificent 72 off 28 balls at Bristol.

But the 21-year-old would only face 12 deliveries for his 15 as Rossouw dominated the strike for the rest of the innings, though he narrowly missed out on a century after some more fine death bowling from Jordan, who went for just four off the final over.

More to follow.