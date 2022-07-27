Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland were heavily beaten in their opening T20 international against New Zealand

Scotland fell to a crushing 68-run defeat in the first of two T20 internationals against New Zealand.

Batting first, the tourists piled on 225-5 at The Grange, with opener Finn Allen scoring a brilliant 101 from 56 balls.

In reply, Scotland lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked like getting close to New Zealand's target.

An impressive knock of 31 from 22 by Chris Greaves was in vain as the hosts look to bounce back on Friday.

New Zealand's openers put on 85 for the first wicket, with both Allen and Martin Guptill enjoying the small boundaries and fast outfield on offer in the Scottish capital.

When Allen eventually fell in the 18th over, New Zealand were 175-3, and Scotland would have hoped to restrict the visitors to under 200.

However, huge hitting from both Darryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, who scored 30 from just nine deliveries, earned New Zealand 50 runs from the last two-and-a-half overs.

Calum Macleod and George Munsey made a solid start to the run-chase, putting on an opening stand of 60, but from there Scotland lost five wickets for just 28 runs.

That completely halted any home momentum, and meant too much was required of Chris Greaves and the lower order.

The two sides will play again in the second T20 on Friday, before a standalone one day international on Sunday.