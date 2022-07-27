Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland and New Zealand meet in two Twenty20 internationals before a solitary one-day international

First Twenty20 international, The Grange: New Zealand 225-5 (20 overs): Allen 101, Guptill 40 Scotland 157-8 (20 overs): MacLeod 33, Greaves 31, Sodhi 4-28 New Zealand won by 68 runs Scorecard

Scotland fell to a crushing 68-run defeat in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand.

Batting first, the tourists piled on 225-5 from their 20 overs at The Grange, with opener Finn Allen scoring a brilliant 101 from 56 balls.

In reply, Scotland lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked like getting close to New Zealand's target.

An impressive 31 from 22 balls by Chris Greaves was in vain but the hosts will look to bounce back on Friday.

New Zealand's openers put on 85 in nine overs, with Allen and Martin Guptill enjoying the small boundaries and fast outfield on offer in the Scottish capital.

When Allen eventually fell in the 18th over, New Zealand were 175-3, and Scotland would have hoped to restrict the visitors to under 200.

However, huge hitting from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, who scored 30 from just nine deliveries, earned New Zealand 50 runs from the last two-and-a-half overs.

Calum Macleod and George Munsey made a solid start to the run chase, with an opening stand of 60, but from there Scotland lost five wickets for 28 runs.

That completely halted any home momentum, and meant too much was required of Greaves and the lower order.

The two sides will play again in the second T20 game on Friday, before a standalone one-day international on Sunday.