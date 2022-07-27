Close menu

England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow and Tristan Stubbs star as hosts win in Bristol

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First Vitality Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol:
England 234-6 (20 overs): Bairstow 90 (53 balls), Moeen 51 (18); Ngidi 5-39
South Africa 193-8 (20 overs): Stubbs 72 (28), R Hendricks 57 (33); Gleeson 3-51
England won by 41 runs; lead series 1-0
Jonny Bairstow's devastating 90 helped England beat South Africa by 41 runs in a breathless, high-scoring first Twenty20 international in Bristol.

Continuing his stunning Test form, Bairstow bullied the Proteas' bowlers throughout his 53-ball assault as England racked up 234-6 - their second highest T20 score.

Bairstow added 106 with Moeen Ali, who smacked 52 from 18 balls, in a riotous fourth-wicket stand lasting just 37 balls, as one over went for 33 runs.

In total, England hit 20 sixes, the most they have ever hit in a T20 game, while Moeen's 16-ball fifty was the fastest by an England player.

The pair heaped misery on a ragged South Africa side, who dropped Bairstow four times in a fielding performance that bordered on comical.

Despite losing both Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in the second over, the visitors threatened to pull off what would have been their record chase as 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs smashed an astonishing 72 from 28 balls.

But Chris Jordan bowled a nerveless 18th over and, with 51 needed from the final two, Stubbs was caught at long-off from the bowling of Richard Gleeson.

The Lancashire seamer took two further wickets in the over and South Africa ended on 193-8.

The second match of the three-match series takes place on Thursday in Cardiff as both sides build towards the T20 World Cup in the autumn.

The summer of Bairstow continues

Bairstow's brutality was reminiscent of his 77-ball century against New Zealand, the highlight of his four centuries in three Tests earlier this summer.

He flogged the spinners and hammered anything short as he targeted the leg side. One of his eight sixes, hit over square leg off medium pacer Andile Phehlukwayo, cleared the stands.

Bairstow, dropped on 12, 57, 72 and 77, benefitted hugely from South Africa's shambolic fielding while Moeen cleared the ropes six times with typical elegance.

At one stage England threatened to pass their highest T20 score of 241-3, hit against New Zealand in 2019.

Bairstow began the final over unbeaten on 90 but lost the strike to a leg-bye, saw Liam Livingstone depart caught behind for five and then holed out himself to deep mid-wicket from the penultimate ball.

Still, after Bairstow sat out England's T20 series defeat to India earlier this month, it was a welcome return for the Yorkshireman and a batting line-up in need of a boost as they look to return to form and build towards the World Cup in Australia.

Jordan holds nerve as Stubbs threatens

When left-arm seamer Reece Topley's fine run continued by having De Kock and Rossouw caught, the result looked a formality.

Despite opener Reeza Hendricks hitting 57 from 33 balls, England's grip tightened further when Adil Rashid had Heinrich Klaasen caught long-on in his first over and Hendricks swept Moeen to deep mid-wicket.

But, with the run-rate spiralling, what started as a impressive consolation knock from Stubbs turned into a thrilling attack to keep the game alive.

Playing his third match but batting for his country for the first time, he showed incredible power to repeatedly clear the leg-side boundary by a distance.

After 16 overs South Africa were 171-5 and ahead of England at the equivalent stage but, after Sam Curran conceded 10, Jordan produced a clinic in death bowling.

He conceded just three singles followed by three dot balls to Andile Phehlukwayo to effectively seal victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Sar, today at 22:32

    52 from 18 balls? This isn't cricket, it's baseball

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 22:31

    To those recently questioning why Mo is in the side...that's why!

    Great, and somewhat fortuitous, knock from Bairstow.

    Really impressed by the young Saffer Stubbs. Not seen him before, looking forward to seeing his career develop. That was a gritty effort from the young man, much to be impressed about.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 22:31

    Half time analysis from Isha,
    "Jimmy the ball was like a bar of soap for South Africa in the field, what went wrong for them?"
    Jimmy with a chuckle, "Well they weren't catching it."

    Money well spent BBC.....

  • Comment posted by Womens football is rubbish, today at 22:30

    Bairstow proved to be pretty handy at all formats of the game . He is the key component of the team now . Bairstow should win BBC sports personality award this year

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 22:29

    Great resut, terrible SA fielding but the commentry on BBC2 was abysmal. Utterly lifeless.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:29

      in5wknaa replied:
      Tragic human being

  • Comment posted by dfmn1, today at 22:27

    Let's not forget a brilliant 18th over from Chris Jordan. Probably the best death bowler in the world...

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 22:24

    Bairstow, dropped on 12, 57, 72 and 77

    Consistent if nothing else…

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 22:26

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      England won... that's all that matters :-)

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 22:24

    Super innings from Bairstow, Mo & Malan. Great follow up bowling too.

    So England just destroyed SA, yet the BBC headline is “won by”

    The bbc misandrist agenda to downplay mens sport at every conceivable opportunity is just nauseating,

  • Comment posted by dave_s, today at 22:24

    What an amazing performance again from Bairstow. Given that he's been playing like this in the long form of the game, the so called change in format has made no difference at all to his destructive batting. Well done Johnny!

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:31

      in5wknaa replied:
      Bairstow was great - he was dropped a few times mind - Moeen though hitting the fastest 50 in England history and doing it with some of the most glorious cricket shots, what an absolute joy to watch when he’s in form

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 22:24

    Awesome batting display by England, back to their white-ball best. SA's Stubbs looks like a player. Should be a good, albeit short, T20 series before the proper cricket returns later in August.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 22:23

    Jason Roy can't have any credit left he needs sending back to his county/hundred team to find some form. He is holding the side back at the start of the innings pocking around and taking up many balls before getting out.

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 22:23

    Well played. Bairstow Moeen a pleasure to watch

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 22:23

    Never really much skill involved in a T20, but a fun watch nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by Jka, today at 22:26

      Jka replied:
      😐🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by SusanH, today at 22:22

    Absolutely love Jonny Bairstow, heart of a lion. Overcomes the very worst of critics. Incredibly well done

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:22

    That was a smackfest to remember! Full entertainment for all. Both teams played in a professional manner although some of the fielding left a lot to be desired.

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 22:21

    Nice to see cricket on the BBC,pity that the commentators were not given a bag of toffees before the game- what a load of piffle they managed to spout,most of it quite insignificant to the actual game.

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 22:25

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      commentary team is just woeful.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 22:21

    Jordan is simply world class, that was probably the best death over I've seen.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 22:31

      Jim replied:
      Well it was better than that absolute shocker of an over he bowled that lost us the World Cup semi v NZ last year.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 22:20

    What a score

    Bring on next two games

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 22:20

    Good game, terrible fielding by sa though.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 22:32

      Jim replied:
      Terrible? Hilarious more like.

