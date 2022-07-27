Close menu

England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow and Tristan Stubbs star as hosts win in Bristol

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .

First Vitality Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol:
England 234-6 (20 overs): Bairstow 90 (53 balls), Moeen 51 (18); Ngidi 5-39
South Africa 193-8 (20 overs): Stubbs 72 (28), R Hendricks 57 (33); Gleeson 3-51
England won by 41 runs; lead series 1-0
Jonny Bairstow's devastating 90 helped England beat South Africa by 41 runs in a breathless, high-scoring first Twenty20 international in Bristol.

Continuing his stunning Test form, Bairstow bullied the Proteas bowlers throughout his 53-ball assault as England racked up 234-6 - their second highest T20 score.

Bairstow added 106 with Moeen Ali, who smacked 52 from 18 balls, in a riotous fourth-wicket stand lasting just 37 balls, as one over went for 33 runs.

England hit 20 sixes, the most they have ever hit in a T20 game, while Moeen's 16-ball fifty was the fastest by an England player.

The pair heaped misery on a ragged South Africa side, who dropped Bairstow four times in a fielding performance that bordered on comical.

Despite losing both Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in the second over, the visitors threatened to pull off what would have been their record chase as 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs smashed an astonishing 72 from 28 balls.

But Chris Jordan bowled a nerveless 18th over and, with 51 needed from the final two, Stubbs was caught at long-off from the bowling of Richard Gleeson.

The Lancashire seamer took two further wickets in the over and South Africa ended on 193-8.

The second T20 of the three-match series takes place on Thursday in Cardiff as both sides build towards the T20 World Cup in the autumn.

The summer of Bairstow continues

Bairstow's brutality was reminiscent of his 77-ball century against New Zealand, the highlight of his four centuries in three Tests earlier this summer.

He flogged the spinners and hammered anything short as he targeted the leg side. One of his eight sixes, hit over square leg off medium pacer Andile Phehlukwayo, cleared the stands.

Bairstow, dropped on 12, 57, 72 and 77, benefitted hugely from South Africa's shambolic fielding while Moeen cleared the ropes six times with typical elegance.

At one stage England threatened to pass their highest T20 score of 241-3, hit against New Zealand in 2019.

Bairstow began the final over unbeaten on 90 but lost the strike to a leg-bye, saw Liam Livingstone depart caught behind for five and then holed out himself to deep mid-wicket from the penultimate ball.

Still, after Bairstow sat out England's T20 series defeat to India earlier this month, it was a welcome return for the Yorkshireman and a batting line-up in need of a boost as they look to return to form before the World Cup in Australia.

Jordan holds nerve as Stubbs threatens

When left-arm seamer Reece Topley's fine run continued by having De Kock and Rossouw caught, the result looked a formality.

Despite opener Reeza Hendricks hitting 57 from 33 balls, England's grip tightened further when Adil Rashid had Heinrich Klaasen caught long-on in his first over and Hendricks swept Moeen to deep mid-wicket.

But, with the run-rate spiralling, what started as a impressive consolation knock from Stubbs turned into a thrilling attack to keep the game alive.

Playing his third match but batting for his country for the first time, he showed incredible power to repeatedly clear the leg-side boundary by a distance.

After 16 overs South Africa were 171-5 and ahead of England at the equivalent stage but, after Sam Curran conceded 10, Jordan produced a clinic in death bowling.

He conceded just three singles followed by three dot balls to Phehlukwayo to effectively seal victory.

Drops cost ragged South Africa

England caught expertly. South Africa did not and it was that indiscipline which cost the Proteas.

They started England's innings well, removing Jos Buttler for 22 and Jason Roy, who showed little sign of regaining his rhythm, for eight from 15 balls, but things quickly unravelled.

Klaasen was at fault for the first miss of Bairstow, which came while the right-hander was putting on 71 with Dawid Malan, who made 43.

At deep mid-wicket Hendricks did not pick the ball up and it went narrowly over his head for six. He later put another tough chance down at deep square leg after Rossouw and Hendricks spilled straightforward catches in the deep.

The 17th over, bowled by Phehlukwayo, included five sixes, a single and two wides. It was the most England have ever scored in one over of an international match.

One bright spot for the tourists was fast bowler Lungi Ngidi finishing the innings strongly to claim a remarkable 5-39, but they will need to improve quickly to level the series on Thursday.

'We have been itching for that kind of performance' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC Sport: "The way the guys stood up and took responsibility throughout that innings - Malan, Bairstow and Moeen Ali - was fantastic. It was great to watch.

"We have been itching for that kind of performance. We scored over 200 against India at Trent Bridge and again here so really impressive.

"We knew it would be a tight game. It is a small ground and a great wicket. To pick up early wickets again was crucial and I thought the 18th over Chris Jordan bowled was brilliant and shifted the momentum."

England batter Jonny Bairstow to BBC Sport: "I'm feeling pretty good. The format changes are coming thick and fast so it's nice to start the series well. We're building towards the World Cup and need to keep putting our best foot forward."

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs to BBC Sport: "I was hitting it nicely but it was carrying on quite well too so I just got on with it.

"At the 10-over mark the comparisons came on the screen and we were the same and I thought we could do it, but we lost a few wickets in the middle. My innings was pretty good, but we didn't win."

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by SusanH, today at 22:22

    Absolutely love Jonny Bairstow, heart of a lion. Overcomes the very worst of critics. Incredibly well done

    • Reply posted by Gregg, today at 23:23

      Gregg replied:
      And what an innings on debut by Tristan Stubbs - just wow! A brilliant find for South Africa

  • Comment posted by dfmn1, today at 22:27

    Let's not forget a brilliant 18th over from Chris Jordan. Probably the best death bowler in the world...

    • Reply posted by ChelseaLad, today at 23:04

      ChelseaLad replied:
      Best death bowler in England - Let's not get carried away

  • Comment posted by dave_s, today at 22:24

    What an amazing performance again from Bairstow. Given that he's been playing like this in the long form of the game, the so called change in format has made no difference at all to his destructive batting. Well done Johnny!

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:31

      in5wknaa replied:
      Bairstow was great - he was dropped a few times mind - Moeen though hitting the fastest 50 in England history and doing it with some of the most glorious cricket shots, what an absolute joy to watch when he’s in form

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 22:23

    Well played. Bairstow Moeen a pleasure to watch

  • Comment posted by Womens football is rubbish, today at 22:30

    Bairstow proved to be pretty handy at all formats of the game . He is the key component of the team now . Bairstow should win BBC sports personality award this year

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 22:34

      Jim replied:
      He should but you know it is going to a woman.

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 22:21

    Nice to see cricket on the BBC,pity that the commentators were not given a bag of toffees before the game- what a load of piffle they managed to spout,most of it quite insignificant to the actual game.

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 22:25

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      commentary team is just woeful.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 22:31

    To those recently questioning why Mo is in the side...that's why!

    Great, and somewhat fortuitous, knock from Bairstow.

    Really impressed by the young Saffer Stubbs. Not seen him before, looking forward to seeing his career develop. That was a gritty effort from the young man, much to be impressed about.

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 22:39

      131 not out replied:
      He was thrust in front of Isha for an interview, who was waxing lyrical about his batting.
      With understated indifference he said it wasn't good enough because they didn't win.
      Good man, and good luck tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 22:36

    It doesn’t seem that long ago that 234 was an above average ODI score for England. Great win and cracking innings again from Bairstow. The commentary was toe-curling though.

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 22:29

    Great resut, terrible SA fielding but the commentry on BBC2 was abysmal. Utterly lifeless.

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 23:08

      Jackie Moon replied:
      Guha and ERB leading commentary is a very poor show.

      Mute is the only option.

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 22:24

    Super innings from Bairstow, Mo & Malan. Great follow up bowling too.

    So England just destroyed SA, yet the BBC headline is “won by”

    The bbc misandrist agenda to downplay mens sport at every conceivable opportunity is just nauseating,

    • Reply posted by selfy, today at 22:37

      selfy replied:
      Always on your soapbox aren’t you.

  • Comment posted by Alex C, today at 22:56

    It was wonderful seeing it live on terrestrial TV. Moral descision years ago not to support Murdoch. My 9 year old daughter was enthralled. Pleasel try to get more of these live. Well done England - what a powerhouse of batting. Didn't that new SA Stubbs chap do well too. a memorable evening.

    • Reply posted by AD, today at 23:09

      AD replied:
      Couldn't agree more, Alex.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 22:31

    Half time analysis from Isha,
    "Jimmy the ball was like a bar of soap for South Africa in the field, what went wrong for them?"
    Jimmy with a chuckle, "Well they weren't catching it."

    Money well spent BBC.....

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 22:38

      Bazza replied:
      You need to lighten up

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 22:21

    Jordan is simply world class, that was probably the best death over I've seen.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 22:31

      Jim replied:
      Well it was better than that absolute shocker of an over he bowled that lost us the World Cup semi v NZ last year.

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 22:41

    Slightly off topic, but why do they have a drinks break after 10 overs? When T20 started teams had 75 mins to bowl their overs, but now its taken 90 mins or more> I was at a county game today when a wicket fell 8 balls after lunch. On runs the 12th man with 2 crates of drinks. surely all this slows the game down

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 22:51

      131 not out replied:
      And it filters down through the game too.
      A fortnight ago our opposition had a moan that we were only scheduled to have one drinks break in a 2½ hour innings.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 22:40

    Didn't even know it was on the BBC, was it even advertised? is this so they can boast that the 100 is more popular than international cricket

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 22:54

      131 not out replied:
      Probably, I only realised after listening to the first 40 minutes on the radio. One of the commentators said Andy Zaltzman wasn't on radio he was on the TV today, so I switched on the TV.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 22:23

    Jason Roy can't have any credit left he needs sending back to his county/hundred team to find some form. He is holding the side back at the start of the innings pocking around and taking up many balls before getting out.

    • Reply posted by Freddie Boy, today at 22:36

      Freddie Boy replied:
      Agree 100%

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 22:55

    Mr Ali absolute megastar, 18 balls that pretty much finished the game, that over by Phehlukwayo which cost 32 was just unbelievable, Rashid magic 2overs 2 wickets, all is looking good for a massive showdown in the land of the boomerang.

    England easy favourites, but guess got give some consideration for the host, some.

  • Comment posted by main tv, today at 22:57

    Great to be able to watch an International on terrestrial free to air BBC TV … may we be able to see many more games

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 23:00

      131 not out replied:
      Yes, next week thed H*****d starts in case you missed the ad?

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 22:24

    Awesome batting display by England, back to their white-ball best. SA's Stubbs looks like a player. Should be a good, albeit short, T20 series before the proper cricket returns later in August.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 22:48

    Disappointing that Gleeson hasn't got the credit he deserves. He completely destroyed South Africa's middle batters and took away any respectability in the scoreline.

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 23:18

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      Gleeson has got credit from earlier games. Tonight, he didn't completely destroy SA's middle order. Up to his last over (19th of the game), he was wicketless and had gone for nearly 16/over. He did get the dangerous Stubbs out holing out to Roy, after Jordan's miserly 3 run 18th over created added pressure for runs. P'kwayo spooned a full toss and Rabada missed a straight one aiming a huge heave

