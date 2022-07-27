Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Pridgeon was director of cricket at Shrewsbury School before returning to New Road

Worcestershire are planning another change of management structure.

The County Championship Division Two club have advertised for applicants for the role of director of cricket.

The title was last used by long-serving ex-player and coach Steve Rhodes before he left New Road in December 2017.

But it will be reintroduced when former Pears fast bowler Paul Pridgeon, 68, who is currently chair of the county's cricket steering group, stands down at the end of the season.

"Worcestershire are a club with a proud history and a very bright future," said Worcestershire chair Fanos Hira.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for someone with experience and the right qualities to help drive our club forwards. We will explore every avenue in searching for the perfect fit for the role, and we invite applications from all backgrounds."

Hira took over as chairman in September 2018, just two days after Worcestershire won their last trophy, the T20 Blast at Edgbaston.

That followed Stephen Taylor's decision to step down after four years at the head of the county's board.

Since late 2017 parts of the new director of cricket role have been performed by the chair of the Cricket Steering group, initially led by former Worcestershire and England opener Tim Curtis, then followed by Pridgeon, both team-mates in the county's last two title winning years in 1988 and 1989.

Worcestershire have been playing first-class cricket at New Road since 1899

The new director of cricket will be "responsible for all coaching staff, cricket operations, science and medicine and the academy".

The Pears' playing staff are currently overseen by first-team coach Alex Gidman, who took over in November 2018, when Kevin Sharp, Rhodes' immediate successor, moved to the newly-created role of head of player and coaches development.

Pridgeon, whose connection to New Road goes back to when he first signed as a player in 1972, will continue to serve on Worcestershire's board as vice-chair.