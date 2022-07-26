Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kashif Ali made 140 runs for Worcestershire in six innings in this summer's T20 Blast

Worcestershire batter Kashif Ali has signed his first professional deal with the county until the end of 2024.

Kashif, 24, who has played for National Counties side Bedfordshire over the last two summers, was signed initially on a short-term contract.

But, after impressing in the T20 Blast, he became a target for other counties.

Kashif was given his County Championship debut this week and made a key half-century in the Pears' current Division Two game with Derbyshire.

"Playing professional cricket is something I've dreamed of since first taking up the game," said Kashif.

"I've been delighted with my form in the seconds, and to make a half-century on my first-class debut was pleasing. Hopefully I can put in many good performances for Worcestershire."

Pakistan-born Kashif, from Kashmir, is the first player from the South Asian Cricket Academy to earn a contract with a first-class county.

He was recommended by former Pears player Kadeer Ali, elder brother of Worcestershire and England all-rounder Moeen.

"I have to give our coaching staff some credit," said Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon, the former Pears fast bowler.

"He came here on trial at Kadeer's recommendation. He played for the South Asian Cricket Academy, and Kadeer said all the way through, 'this lad can play'.

"Kevin Sharp (head of player and coaching development) has also had a big input into things with the work he has done with him.

"Kashif has done fantastically well in the seconds, and we saw glimpses of what could be a very good white-ball cricketer in the Blast."