England v South Africa: ODI series finishes 1-1 after Headingley washout

Third Royal London one-day international, Clean Slate Headingley
South Africa 159-2 (27.4 overs): De Kock 92* (76); Willey 1-19, Rashid 1-36
England: Did not bat
Match abandoned; series finishes 1-1
The third one-day international between England and South Africa at Headingley was washed out, meaning the series is drawn 1-1.

Just 27.4 overs were possible in Leeds, with two lengthy rain delays enough to force the abandonment at 16:05 BST.

The first delay - which lasted an hour and 50 minutes - came after 20.5 overs, with South Africa batting after winning the toss.

Play resumed for just 6.5 overs before more rain at 14:35 ultimately led to an early abandonment of the series decider.

South Africa were 159-2 when the second lot of rain came, with opener Quinton de Kock unbeaten on 92 from 76 balls.

The opener had ridden his luck initially, twice edging through the vacant slip cordon, but played some beautiful cover drives and reverse sweeps as he moved towards what looked certain to be an 18th ODI century.

Aiden Markram was 24 not out at the other end, after Janneman Malan fell for 11 and Rassie van der Dussen 26.

Malan miscued Willey to Jason Roy at backward point, before Van der Dussen was caught on the square-leg boundary off Adil Rashid.

"It was good wicket and this can be a tough ground to defend at times," England captain Jos Buttler said. "The game was quite evenly poised.

"It would have been great to have a full game."

A three-match T20 series will start at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday night (18:30 BST), with the game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

England's next ODI series will be against Australia, after the T20 World Cup, in November.

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:49

    Not a cloud in the sky here in Sussex.

  • Comment posted by Scott , today at 17:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by xyz321, today at 17:47

    As a young kid in Yorkshire I played indoor cricket at the YCCC indoor facilities... I think cricket should have an indoor format so that the fans can see out a conclusion to a series. No score if the ball hits the ceiling, 6 runs if the ball is hit above a head height line but does not hitting the ceiling, 4 run if it hits a back wall across the ground, etc, etc... It would be fun!!

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:45

    NO HYS ON ATHLETICS!!! Why is there 3 coloured presenters on BBC One World Athletics at the moment and NO white presenters ??. NOT RACIST!!! Just thought I would ask! No doubt BBC will make an excuse and cut this HYS due to breaking house rules.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 17:47

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Cut backs… BBC are now paying peanuts…

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 17:42

    Time to build retractable roofs

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 17:44

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      They probably could’ve done that instead of wasting tens of millions on the 100 rubbish

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:41

    Why was there only 1hr reserve today for a game starting at 11am at a ground with floodlights?

    I appreciate it wasn't a d/n game scheduled, but surely the primary need is to satisfy the ticket buying fans, then the worldwide TV audience, should've ensured more time allowed? (It might not have made a difference, weather forecast looks bad, but playing late was never an option.)

  • Comment posted by barks, today at 17:41

    Not a good day to be a travelling spectator.. cost of tickets + train tickets + day out!

  • Comment posted by doug, today at 17:38

    Rain. What's that?

  • Comment posted by ArmleyTranmere, today at 17:37

    Don't have much luck with the weather at headers...... on balance alot of international cricket had been ruined in the last 15 years

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:34

    Old Trafford and Headingley must be only two venues in England where it rains the most

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 17:41

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Maybe Anfield could stop hosting “strictly come diving” every other week…

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 17:34

    Ah… God’s own country… yeah right.
    Couldn’t organise a one day international in July.
    Eckie Thump.

    • Reply posted by Gripper Burke, today at 17:39

      Gripper Burke replied:
      Those Yorkies robbed England of a series win. Play in Lancashire in future.

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:32

    RE; Scottish Cricket........HYS..... ( maybe tomorrow), No doubt this HYS is going to get chopped, "It broke the rules" but here goes anyway. Why have these ex cricketers after all these years of silence have now decided to get on RACIST bandwagon. Now if these people were good enough to play for their country of origin , this issue would not be in the news. By the way is Scottish cricket amateur?

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 17:43

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      and now the bbc make it front page news.

      they usually pained to even mention Scottish cricket.

      still maybe a lucky escape at Headingley. the way England have been batting recently, they’s struggle to chase down a high score.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 17:32

    Moeen Ali averages (before today):

    Tests ODIs

    Batting 28.29 25.58

    Bowling 36.66 50.12

    And yet he has managed to convince thousands of people that he should be in both sides. It’s quite extraordinary.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:31

    Maybe it could be time for Old Trafford and Headingley to stop hosting England matches as nearly every year the rain affects the games

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 17:34

      saddletramp replied:
      Good idea,my local CC Challow never sees rain.

      I'm sure they could get 500 on.

  • Comment posted by David1970, today at 17:26

    If it”a a washout and no result, does de Kock get credited with his 92* or is it completely null?

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 17:29

      Dreaders replied:
      He still gets the runs

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 17:26

    Respect to those wanting a conclusion. But as a Yorkshireman, I've been sweating like a tory MP facing a by-election these past few weeks, and the rain is welcome.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 17:33

      gcostanza replied:
      Who did you pinch?

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 17:25

    Shame. People look forward to a day at the cricket for months, then it pishes down.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It happens every year at Old Trafford and Headingley

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:23

    Most interesting thing coming around this series is South Africa pulling out of their ODI series against Australia, potentially losing the chance to qualify automatically for the World Cup, all so they can play their T20 domestic franchise tournament.

    South Africa lose money on all their home games apart from vs India.

    The time will soon come where intervention (financial) will be required.

    • Reply posted by Chris , today at 17:49

      Chris replied:
      Why doesnt SA lose money when they play India at home ?

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 17:22

    Clean slate Headingley … same old weather!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 17:23

      dunc brownley replied:
      What a cracking name to call your stadium as well.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:20

    I think England will mind that a lot less than South Africa, given the state of the game and that England have been bowled out in less than 50 overs 5 times in a row.

    Work to be done on that front. Focus on the shorter format now.

    • Reply posted by Scotm33, today at 17:29

      Scotm33 replied:
      Stupidpoint not ''Criticalpoint'' Joe and Johnny should follow Ben and retire. Test is and always be number 1.

