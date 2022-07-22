Close menu

England v South Africa: Thrilling bowling display helps hosts level ODI series

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Royal London one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford
England 201 (28.1 overs): Livingstone 38 (26), Curran 35 (18); Pretorius 4-36
South Africa 83 (20.4 overs): Klaasen 33 (40); Rashid 3-29, Topley 2-17, Moeen 2-22
England won by 118 runs; level series at 1-1
Scorecard

A thrilling bowling performance helped England level the one-day international series against South Africa with an emphatic 118-run win in a rain-affected game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Defending 202 in 29 overs, a devastating new-ball burst reduced South Africa to 6-4 inside four overs and the Proteas were bowled out for 83.

Reece Topley took two wickets in the third before David Willey dismissed Quinton de Kock to start the fourth and Jos Buttler's sensational fielding ran out Aiden Markram before he had faced a ball.

Sam Curran bowled David Miller before England's spin duo of Adil Rashid (3-29) and Moeen Ali (2-22) combined to bowl South Africa out in just 20.4 overs.

After a delay of almost four hours, England made 201 before being bowled out with five balls to go after being put into bat by the tourists.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 38, including hitting three successive sixes off Anrich Nortje, while Curran smashed a brutal 18-ball 35.

It was the fifth game in a row England failed to bat their overs and it felt like their total could lead to a third successive defeat for the first time since February 2016.

But instead they set up a series decider at Headingley on Sunday (11:00 BST).

Breathless batting guides England to a total

England have found runs hard to come by under new white-ball coach Matthew Mott and captain Buttler, especially at the top of the order, and that continued again.

They started well but Jason Roy picked out mid-wicket to fall for 14, before Phil Salt, who came into the side for the newly-retired Ben Stokes, did the same on 17.

Joe Root skied one 10 balls later to go for one, before Jonny Bairstow was bowled through the gate to leave England 62-4 after 8.2 overs.

Moeen picked out deep square leg to depart for six, while Buttler sliced to short third as England were fell to 101-6 and were in grave danger of finishing well short.

Livingstone went on a breathless counter-attack, hitting Nortje for 24 in four balls before picking out mid-wicket next ball.

Curran then took over the attack, hitting left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi down the ground for 14 in three balls, before picking out long-on.

Rashid, Topley and Willey, who also hit a six before falling next ball, then dragged England to 201, but it felt a total that could have had 30 or 40 extra runs on top with a bit more streetwise cricket.

England played out 69 dot balls and it did feel like they were guilty of either hitting out or defending, rather than they cleverly manipulating the strike.

It was the first time since 1999 that England have been bowled out in five successive games, and against better opposition - South Africa are ranked fifth in the world - they may pay the price for not maximising the balls available to them.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by ovolut, today at 21:11

    Phil is not worth his weight in salt..

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 21:10

    Surely Sam Curran must be the natural replacement for Ben Stokes. Give him more responsibility higher up the order and he should get plenty of runs. And a more than useful left arm bowler.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 21:09

    Fabulous. Really thought they'd blown it with that intemperate, ill-judged batting - but what an effort by the bowlers!

    This England team reminds me of Pakistan particularly in the 90s - you really never knew which team would turn up - winners or woeful.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 21:09

    Well played. They didn't give up after 5 wickets for 72. Bowling was much better from everyone.

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 21:09

    Meanwhile: I've been watching County cricket. That's REAL cricket for those who don't genuinely watch the sport. [Bit like the ECB.]
    It was engrossing. Tension, doubt, tenacity, technique - and some sportsmanship.
    And it's the foundation of all the players who have made that contribution; where they've come from.
    All should be grateful.
    [Why do we have no C.C. forum? Shame on the superficial!]

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 21:04

    Cracking turnaround. Well Done England. super bowling!

  • Comment posted by sooperstar, today at 21:03

    Wasn't it raining?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:03

    Not sure what this batting line up is learning, they seem to be making the same mistakes over and over. Well done to the bowlers though.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 21:03

    Sky commentators were so negative about England while England were batting. "S Africa in total control looking at an easy run chase". Really??

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 21:06

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      I agree, Jerry. It's anti-British bias... the worst kind, from our own fellow Brits (Englishmen).

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 21:03

    Toppers for the next Ashes?

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 21:10

      Dreaders replied:
      Nowhere near

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 21:02

    Vindication for England after the rabid, yet completely unqualified, Callum Matthews ripped England apart in the live text after scoring 200 in 28 overs.

    Wait until both sides have batted in the future.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:02

    Emphatic win by England set up by the much-critisised batting group then followed up with Toppers, Rash, Curran and co being much too good for SA. batsmen. Hopefully, we'll get a closer decider for the crowd.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 21:08

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      I hope England gives them another shellacking, to be fair.

  • Comment posted by papabilly, today at 21:02

    Rashid is king!!

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 21:02

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 21:05

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      Not as bad as your negative comment though. Imagine... had England lost... you'd be commenting and gloating on the aforementioned "England loss." Virtue signalling - anyone?

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 21:01

    Sky pundits, Knight et al far too ready to write off England's 200 as 'not enough'. It was always a competitive score in spicy conditions. Everything judged via a T20 template these days.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 21:00

    How great is it to have Rashid back?

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 21:13

      in5wknaa replied:
      Such an integral part of the team - wouldn’t have been world champs without him

  • Comment posted by Suresh, today at 21:00

    theyll crumble again next odi

    • Reply posted by England Till I Die, today at 21:02

      England Till I Die replied:
      Fantastic bit of Friday evening positivity.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:00

    Well. With the white ball you just don't know which England team is going to turn up at the moment. Perhaps a couple of players need a rest or a break of some sort.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 20:59

    Was worried this was going to be rained off but thankfully the result sets up a brilliant decider on Sunday! The South Africans were immense in the first ODI hopefully it’s a cracker in Leeds, come on boys 🦁🦁🦁

  • Comment posted by Froggy, today at 20:59

    Exciting cricket this summer so far.

