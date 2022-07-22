Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Royal London one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford England 201 (28.1 overs): Livingstone 38 (26), Curran 35 (18); Pretorius 4-36 South Africa 83 (20.4 overs): Klaasen 33 (40); Rashid 3-29, Topley 2-17, Moeen 2-22 England won by 118 runs; level series at 1-1 Scorecard

A thrilling bowling performance helped England level the one-day international series against South Africa with an emphatic 118-run win in a rain-affected game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Defending 202 in 29 overs, a devastating new-ball burst reduced South Africa to 6-4 inside four overs and the Proteas were bowled out for 83.

Reece Topley took two wickets in the third before David Willey dismissed Quinton de Kock to start the fourth and Jos Buttler's sensational fielding ran out Aiden Markram before he had faced a ball.

Sam Curran bowled David Miller before England's spin duo of Adil Rashid (3-29) and Moeen Ali (2-22) combined to bowl South Africa out in just 20.4 overs.

After a delay of almost four hours, England made 201 before being bowled out with five balls to go after being put into bat by the tourists.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 38, including hitting three successive sixes off Anrich Nortje, while Curran smashed a brutal 18-ball 35.

It was the fifth game in a row England failed to bat their overs and it felt like their total could lead to a third successive defeat for the first time since February 2016.

But instead they set up a series decider at Headingley on Sunday (11:00 BST).

Breathless batting guides England to a total

England have found runs hard to come by under new white-ball coach Matthew Mott and captain Buttler, especially at the top of the order, and that continued again.

They started well but Jason Roy picked out mid-wicket to fall for 14, before Phil Salt, who came into the side for the newly-retired Ben Stokes, did the same on 17.

Joe Root skied one 10 balls later to go for one, before Jonny Bairstow was bowled through the gate to leave England 62-4 after 8.2 overs.

Moeen picked out deep square leg to depart for six, while Buttler sliced to short third as England were fell to 101-6 and were in grave danger of finishing well short.

Livingstone went on a breathless counter-attack, hitting Nortje for 24 in four balls before picking out mid-wicket next ball.

Curran then took over the attack, hitting left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi down the ground for 14 in three balls, before picking out long-on.

Rashid, Topley and Willey, who also hit a six before falling next ball, then dragged England to 201, but it felt a total that could have had 30 or 40 extra runs on top with a bit more streetwise cricket.

England played out 69 dot balls and it did feel like they were guilty of either hitting out or defending, rather than they cleverly manipulating the strike.

It was the first time since 1999 that England have been bowled out in five successive games, and against better opposition - South Africa are ranked fifth in the world - they may pay the price for not maximising the balls available to them.

