Trott played 52 Tests between 2009 and 2015

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been named Afghanistan head coach.

Trott replaces another former England international, Graham Thorpe, who was admitted to hospital with a serious illness in May.

Since retiring in 2018, Trott has worked with England as a batting coach and Warwickshire as assistant coach.

The 41-year-old will take charge for the first time in August when Afghanistan tour Ireland for a five-match Twenty20 series.

"I'm honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team," said Trott, who played 127 internationals.

Trott averaged 44.08 with nine hundreds in his 52 Tests, playing a key role in England's ascent to the top of the world rankings and their Ashes wins in 2009, 2010-11 and 2013.

He also scored 2,819 runs in 68 one-day internationals at an average of 51.25.