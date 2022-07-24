Close menu

Twenty20 tri-series: Ireland-Pakistan game off after rain at Bready

An official runs for cover as rain stops play
Half of the games in the tri-series have been abandoned because of rain

The final women's Twenty20 tri-series match between hosts Ireland and Pakistan at Bready has been called off after heavy rain in the area.

The decision to abandon the game was made less than an hour before the scheduled 16:00 BST start on Sunday.

It is the third game of the six-match series to fall victim to rain following both Australia v Pakistan encounters.

Ireland were beaten twice by series winners Australia and also lost to Pakistan.

