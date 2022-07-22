Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany leaves the crease after being dismissed by Daryl Mitchell

Third Twenty20 international, Stormont: Ireland 174-6 (20 overs): Stirling 40, Adair 37*; Sodhi 2-27, Tickner 2-35 New Zealand 180-4 (19 overs): Phillips 56*, Mitchell 48; Little 2-33 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

New Zealand completed a whitewash of three wins in their Twenty20 series with Ireland courtesy of a six-wicket success at Stormont.

Ireland made 174-6 off their 20 overs, with Paul Stirling scoring 40 and Mark Adair ending not out on 37.

The tourists reached their target with one over to spare, Glenn Phillips contributing an unbeaten 56 and Daryl Mitchell scoring 48 off just 32 balls.

James Neesham wrapped up victory with his second six of the day.

New Zealand also won the subsequent one-day international series between the sides 3-0.

Mitchell's dismissal - he was caught and bowled by Josh Little - left the tourists on 147-4 with little over three overs remaining.

But the Irish were unable to pull off a surprise win as Phillips, who also produced a match-winning fifty in the series opener, and Neesham, who smashed 23 off six balls, dragged New Zealand over the line.

Ireland had been propelled to their total by their impressive lower order.

Mark Adair accrued his total off only 15 balls and Curtis Campher cracked an eight-ball 19 as the hosts registered 70 runs in their final five overs to add to opener Stirling's contribution.

The unbeaten partnership of 58 from 23 deliveries between Adair and Campher gave Ireland momentum at the break.

Yet, despite an early stranglehold with the ball, they ended up suffering a sixth white-ball defeat against New Zealand this summer.