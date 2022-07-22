Andrew Umeed began his career with Warwickshire after coming through their academy

Somerset have given batter Andrew Umeed a route back into the professional game with a deal until the end of 2023.

The 26-year-old progressed through the Warwickshire academy and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016.

He left at the end of the 2018 season and has spent the time since out of the professional ranks.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity and it means everything to me - being a cricketer is all I've ever wanted to do," Umeed said.

"My journey has highlighted how much I love playing cricket. Being out of the game has given me perspective and made me realise just how lucky I am to be able to keep pursuing my dream."

The Scot, who has been playing for Somerset's second XI this summer, thanked non-profit organisation South Asian Cricket Academy for their support in helping him return to elite cricket.

"Andy's story is a great reflection of his determination to succeed," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website. external-link

"Having had the opportunity to observe him within the Second XI Championship this summer, where his assuredness, approach and method to scoring runs has impressed both coaches and fellow players, we are delighted he has agreed to join the club and we look forward to seeing his journey within the game continue to evolve."