The Hundred Venues: Eight across the UK Dates: 3 August-3 September Coverage: 10 men's games and eight women's games live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer. Commentary of every game on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips.

The Hundred is back!

After the success of the first edition of the 100-ball competition, it is time to do it all over again with defending champions Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire to kick off the men's tournament on 3 August.

The women's competition begins a week later, on Thursday, 11 August, because of the Commonwealth Games, with 2021 winners Oval Invincibles facing Northern Superchargers in the opening game.

So what better way to get in the mood than by testing your knowledge of last year's Hundred? Have a go and let us know how you got on using #bbccricket.