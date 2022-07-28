Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley joins Welsh Fire this season

From the form batter in world cricket to a newly-acquired England World Cup winner, here's BBC Sport's guide to Welsh Fire...

How did they perform last year?

It all started so well for the Welsh Fire in the men's tournament, with Jonny Bairstow blasting them to wins over Northern Superchargers and eventual champions Southern Brave.

Bairstow was promptly whisked away to play for England and the Fire was extinguished. A run of five straight defeats followed, with an inability to defend a total a continuing theme.

The campaign ended on a high with victory over fellow strugglers London Spirit in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon, but Gary Kirsten's side will be hoping for better this time around.

For the women's side, 2021 was a struggle. They were up against it early on after big-name withdrawals in the build-up and back-to-back defeats to start.

There was a brief resurgence with wins over Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles, who went on to win the tournament, but it proved to be a false dawn.

Four losses on the spin to finish left them rock bottom and it is little surprise that significant changes have been made for the new season.

Ones to watch: Jonny Bairstow & Adam Zampa

Jonny Bairstow is on fire for England this summer, while Adam Zampa helped Australia win the T20 World Cup last year

Already among England's all-time great white-ball batters, Jonny Bairstow has been in blistering form for the Test side in 2022, amassing six centuries.

The Yorkshireman has brilliantly and brutally dismantled opposition bowling attacks - and that is in the longest format, so just imagine what he might do in the shortest.

The schedule this year means Bairstow should be able to play more than last year and, when he gets going, forget those in the crowd, anyone out for a stroll in Bristol or Swansea should be on alert for cricket balls raining down on them.

If Bairstow needs an energy boost at any time, Australian coffee connoisseur Adam Zampa will be on hand to help with a speciality brew from 'The Love Café'.

Opponents should not expect such generosity, with the 28-year-old spinner having become a master of deceiving of batters with subtle changes in pace and flight.

Zampa, a top five-ranked Twenty20 bowler, is not a huge turner of the ball but has canny variations and, after playing a key role with 13 wickets in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph over the winter, he will be crucial to the Fire's chances.

Ones to watch: Tammy Beaumont & Rachael Haynes

Welsh Fire will be boosted by the international experience of England's Tammy Beaumont and Australia's Rachael Haynes

With change needed after a tough campaign last year, Fire turned to an England World Cup-winning opener to improve their fortunes and drafted Tammy Beaumont in from London Spirit.

As well as providing the ability to take down some of the world's best bowlers, Beaumont will also take over from Sophie Luff as captain.

The 31-year-old brings over a decade's worth of international experience to the side, has a fine array of shots and is a livewire in the field.

As part of an all-conquering Australia side, Rachael Haynes has won everything there is to win in women's cricket, playing a huge part in that success.

A left-hander who can bat in just about any position, Haynes is as capable of anchoring an innings as she is of leading the charge with a boundary blitz.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has said Haynes "makes my job a lot easier" - if she is valued as highly as that by the leader of the best team in the world, Fire fans have every reason to be excited by what the 35-year-old will bring.

The young guns: Naseem Shah & Hannah Baker

Expect young stars Naseem Shah and Hannah Baker to have plenty of impact this season

Handed a Test debut by Pakistan aged just 16 in 2019, Naseem Shah is among the most exciting young talents in world cricket.

A genuine fast bowler, he was singled out for praise by Wasim Akram back in 2020, with the Pakistan legend picking Naseem as a current player he would have liked to bowl alongside.

Not a bad reference to have on your CV.

From speed to spin and, at 18, leg-spinner Hannah Baker is the youngest member of the Welsh Fire women's squad.

Having played in four games in last summer's competition after being drafted in as a temporary replacement, she has a chance to showcase her abilities once more this year.

Baker is one of the most exciting spin prospects in the country and has impressed domestically for Central Sparks.

Why they will win The Hundred

There really is some formidable hitting in the men's team. Bairstow is the headline act, the Fire have a strong batting line-up even once he departs on England duty.

Top domestic players such as Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain and Tom Banton are joined by big-hitting franchise league regular David Miller, with the South African having played a starring role in Gujarat Titans' victory in this year's Indian Premier League.

It is a similar story in the women's side. Hayley Matthews returns after a successful stint last summer to join Beaumont and Haynes in a top order to rival any in the competition.

What they possess more than anything though is experience. Matthews may only be 24 but has been an international for a long time, while the arrivals of Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alex Hartley and Fran Wilson bolster the quota of World Cup winners.

Why they won't win The Hundred

The seam bowling depth may be a slight concern for the men's outfit with the options to bowl late in the innings somewhat limited.

There will be a heavy reliance on the domestic players to step up and take those roles and how well they do, especially on days where the batting isn't firing, could determine how far the Fire can go.

For the women's team, the main challenge could be getting the new group to gel and find their roles quickly.

While some teams have kept most of last year's squad together, the Fire have not had that luxury and won't have long to come up with a winning formula.