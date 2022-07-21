Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer (left) is available for the 50 over game against New Zealand

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer will not feature in next week's T20 meetings with New Zealand after retiring from the format.

The opening batter, 38, is available for the one-day international that ends the Kiwis' visit to Edinburgh.

Coetzer said his decision hinged on "what is best for the direction of the team going forward".

Scotland have called up Michael Jones, Oliver Hairs and Craig Wallace to an 18-strong squad.

Those three join up with the 15 players involved in the recent World Cup League 2 fixtures against Namibia and Nepal in Glasgow.

27 July Scotland v New Zealand T20

29 July Scotland v New Zealand T20

31 July Scotland v New Zealand ODI

Coetzer, who stood down from the captaincy in early June, explained: "After considered discussions with Cricket Scotland and the head coach, the team would gain more from someone else playing in the upcoming T20 fixtures and the subsequent T20 World Cup."

Scotland last faced New Zealand at the T20 World Cup in November, losing by 16 runs in Dubai.

"We certainly respect a team like New Zealand but we don't fear them," said head coach Shane Burger. "We are excited to see our players play against one of the best teams in the world in Scotland and get our home fans around at the Grange."

"This is a team that knows that they can go on to beat full members as we have shown recently, and is a fantastic preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year."

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (Capt), Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Ali Evans, Chris Greaves, Oliver Hairs, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, Chris McBride, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.