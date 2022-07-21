Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Wood returned an adverse analytical finding in an out-of-competition urine test

Derbyshire batter Tom Wood has served a six-month doping ban after testing positive in September for terbutaline.

Terbutaline is a muscle relaxant, "banned at all times" on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

Wood, 28, applied for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) retrospectively, as it was in an inhaler he had used to treat asthma since the age of 12.

However, it was "unanimously rejected" by a panel and he had his ban backdated to 8 January after a hearing.

Information of his suspension was not previously made public as anti-doping rules stipulate that findings are kept confidential until all hearing and periods for appeal have passed.

In his report, David Caseman QC said that "on the balance of probabilities" Wood would have been granted a TUE for the inhaler had he applied in advance.

Both the England and Wales Cricket Board and the review panel "accepted that Wood had no intention of breaching anti-doping rules".

Wood - who can now return to action - thanked his family, Derbyshire and the Professional Cricketers' Association for their support, during what he said had been an "incredibly difficult" eight months.

"It was universally agreed by all parties involved that this violation was in no way associated with an attempt to cheat or gain any kind of competitive advantage," he added.

He felt he could apply for a TUE retrospectively as a second-team player for Derbyshire, rather than already have one in place as is mandated for first-team players.

However, as he played 17 first-team games during the Covid-affected 2021 season, his argument was unsuccessful.

Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett said the it "has been an extremely challenging and distressing time for Tom".

"This was a genuine mistake, regarding an inhaler which Tom has been prescribed since he was a child," Duckett added on the club website. external-link

"The club's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, has made it clear to Tom that he is very much part of his plans this summer and I'm sure all members and supporters will look forward to Tom's return to first-team cricket."