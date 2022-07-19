Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tammy Beaumont has a strike rate of 108.37 in T20 internationals

England's desire to be "more aggressive" in the powerplay in Twenty20s was behind Tammy Beaumont's omission from the Commonwealth Games squad, says captain Heather Knight.

Opener Beaumont, 31, has played 99 T20 internationals but was left out of the 15-strong squad last week.

She then hit a brilliant 119 to lead England to victory over South Africa in Monday's third one-day international.

"Tammy's ODI form is indisputable," said Knight.

"She's one of the best players in the world and has been for a long time and she would've wanted to prove a point.

"We just felt we wanted to be more aggressive in the powerplay in T20 and we feel we've brought in players that can bring that fearlessness, that aggressiveness to the squad."

England have selected a squad that features eight players under the age of 25, including two uncapped 17-year-olds - all-rounder Alice Capsey and left-arm seamer Freya Kemp.

The Commonwealth Games T20 competition will take place at Edgbaston from 29 July-7 August.

"It's a really exciting squad - quite a bold squad but we've gone down that line with youth," said Knight.

"The mentality they have is exactly what we want to add to our squad.

"It's a huge positive for us as a group to have that competition. It keeps everyone on their toes - that's what's been very big for Australia."

Knight said she could not yet reveal who will open in place of Beaumont, who had formed a long-standing opening partnership with Danni Wyatt in T20s.

However, she mentioned Sophia Dunkley, who hit her maiden ODI ton against South Africa after moving up the order to number three, as a possible option.

Bryony Smith, who played the last of her three T20 internationals in 2018, opened for England A in a T20 tour match against South Africa earlier this month.

Knight added that the "door is certainly not closed" on Beaumont's T20 international career.

"I've no doubt Tammy will go away and grow and improve and work on her T20 game - she's certainly not out of the frame in the future," she said.

It is the first time women's cricket has been part of the Commonwealth Games, with the men previously contesting a 50-over competition in 1998.

The same squad will face South Africa in three T20s. Victory in the first T20 at Chelmsford on Thursday will ensure England also win the multi-format series, which they currently lead 8-2.

"The primary focus of the South Africa T20 series is to be ready for the first game of the Commonwealths and have that XI locked in," said Knight.

"The Commonwealths are a chance for us as a sport to reach some people we haven't reached before. It's massive how much women's cricket has changed and this could be another game changer in terms of reaching new people."