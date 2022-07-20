England Test player Joe Denly responded to his first-innings third-ball duck with only his third half-century of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Kent 165: Cox 48; Hannon-Dalby 6-40, Brookes 3-56 & 198-4: Denly 70, Cox 40 Warwickshire 225: Hain 99, Rhodes 32; Saini 5-72, Milnes 3-41 Kent (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (4 pts) by 138 runs Match scorecard

Joe Denly led a positive response for Kent in Birmingham after Sam Hain's 99 had helped Warwickshire chisel a slender 60-run first-innings lead.

India paceman Navdeep Saini took 5-72 on his Kent debut, aided by four catches for wicketkeeper Sam Billings - to give him seven in the innings - as the Bears were bowled out for 225.

But Kent, batting again 60 behind, forged ahead to close on 198-4.

Denly and Jordan Cox shared an unbroken stand of 93 to help Kent lead by 138.

At 105-4, the visitors led by just 45 when Craig Miles followed up two more scalps for first-innings six-wicket hero Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Will Rhodes' removal of England opener Zak Crawley.

But Kent closed in a lot healthier position, with Denly on 70 and Cox on 40.

After resuming on 155-6, the reigning county champions' hopes of picking up the first batting point in the match were hit by the loss of Danny Briggs for 20, caught behind off Matt Henry, followed by Billings then also snaffling the wickets of Henry Brookes and Miles in quick succession off Saini.

At 197-9, last man Hannon-Dalby's first mission was merely to hang around long enough to pick up a batting point. But, in the end, he lasted a whole hour. His only scoring shot in 34 balls took him to 50 runs for the season and his crease occupation should have been enough to help Hain to his century, just as he has twice helped Michael Burgess to do this season in similar circumstances.

But, on the stroke of a late lunch, Hain lashed outside off stump to give Matt Milnes his third wicket - and Billings that seventh catch.

While Hain missed out on a deserved century, Billings was a lot happier after equalling his own best - but it is not a Kent record. Former Kent keeper Steve Marsh twice took eight in an innings in the 1990s.

And, by the end of a sultry, comparatively cool day in which the Edgbaston floodlights remained on throughout, Kent were smiling even more thanks to Denly's third Championship half-century of the summer.