Gareth Breese (L) hit the winning runs for Durham against Warwickshire in the 2014 One Day Cup final, when he batted alongside Ben Stokes in what was his last limited overs game before retiring

Former Durham and West Indies all-rounder Gareth Breese has been appointed coach of the Welsh Fire women's squad for the Hundred tournament.

Breese steps in after former Glamorgan and Australia women coach Matthew Mott was put in charge of limited-overs cricket for England men.

Jamaica-born Breese, 46, has a Welsh father.

Former Glamorgan captain David Hemp is among his assistants at Welsh Fire.

Both are experienced in female cricket with Hemp, 51, currently coaching Pakistan's women after running the Victoria and Melbourne Stars women's sides in Australia, while Breese is an assistant coach with England.

They will be joined by Wales women's coach Aimee Rees and Dan Helesfay, regional talent manager at Western Storm.

"Gareth Breese is an outstanding candidate, he's got fantastic experience in the men's and women's games, so once he was interesting we've gone for him, he's got a Welsh background as well," said Welsh Fire team manager Mark Wallace.

"He's going to the Commonwealth Games with England and he's got in-depth knowledge of women's cricket.

"We want coaches who can work in a small period of time because you want an instant impact."

Welsh Fire women won just two of their eight games in 2021 after Covid travel problems saw them lose their star Australian contingent.

England opener Tammy Beaumont will captain the side in the second edition of the franchise event, with West Indies star Hayley Matthews returning to Cardiff among the overseas players.

Welsh Fire women's first match is against Birmingham Phoenix in Cardiff on Saturday, 13 August.

The women's Hundred sides will play just six group matches instead of eight, because many leading players will be involved in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.