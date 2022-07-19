Close menu

England v South Africa: Ben Stokes' final ODI ends in 62-run defeat

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments62

First Royal London one-day international, Seat Unique Riverside
South Africa 333-5 (50 overs) Van der Dussen 134 (117), Markram 77 (61), Malan 57 (77); Livingstone 2-29
England 271 (46.5 overs) Root 86 (77), Bairstow 63 (71); Nortje 4-53
South Africa won by 62 runs; lead series 1-0
Ben Stokes' final one-day international ended in another England defeat as South Africa won a sweltering series opener in Chester-le-Street by 62 runs.

The world champions, beaten 2-1 by India last week, were first worn down in the oppressive heat by Rassie van der Dussen's fine 134.

He combined with Aiden Markram, who hit 77 off 61 balls, in a controlled stand of 151, the backbone of the tourists' 333-5.

England reached 102-0 in response but lost their way against the Proteas spinners as the baked pitch tired.

Stokes, who announced on Monday that this match on his home ground would be his last 50-over international, was out lbw for five.

Joe Root made 86 from 77 balls but was bowled trying to hit out as the run-rate increased out of control.

After Root fell the final three wickets quickly followed and England were bowled out for 271 in 46.5 overs.

Victory gives South Africa a 1-0 series lead going into the second match on Friday at Emirates Old Trafford.

England's struggle in the sun

Including the Twenty20 series loss to India, this is England's fifth white-ball defeat in seven games over 12 days at the start of Jos Buttler's reign as captain.

South Africa's line-up may not be filled with superstars like India's but this victory was equally as convincing.

The conditions were difficult for players and spectators alike. As temperatures reached 38 degrees, players were seen using ice towels while members of the crowd required medical attention in the stands.

England bowler Matthew Potts only managed four overs on debut before having to leave the field because he was "struggling with effects of the heat".

With the bat, England did not seriously threaten to chase a good total.

Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were unusually restrained before Roy hit spinner Keshav Maharaj to long-off for 43 and Bairstow was trapped lbw by Markram for 63.

Buttler also fell to spin, caught and bowled off a leading edge to Tabraiz Shamsi for 12, as England failed to bat out their 50 overs for the fourth ODI in succession.

Only Root offered any real resistance with a typically classy knock but, with wickets falling around him, England were never in the game.

Anrich Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, bowled the Yorkshireman as he swiped across the line before proving far too good for the lower order as he finished with 4-53.

Van der Dussen battles through

Despite the high score, South Africa's innings often felt low-key, not helped by the increased number of drinks breaks introduced because of the weather.

England struggled for wickets despite the return of leg-spinner Adil Rashid to their ranks.

South Africa opener Janneman Malan helped lay a platform with 57 from 77 balls before hitting Moeen Ali to deep mid-wicket and afterwards Van der Dussen largely accumulated through ones and twos rather than entertaining with boundaries.

Just 40 of the right-hander's runs came from hitting the rope, with no sixes in the whole South Africa innings.

Markram was marginally more aggressive in the pair's 20.2 overs stand. They both fell in the same over of Liam Livingstone spin - Markram caught at deep mid-wicket and Van der Dussen bowled trying to force a shot off the back foot - which helped England finish the innings well.

Only 46 came from the last six overs with Brydon Carse, the third Durham player in England's XI on their home ground, particularly effective - though the total still proved far out of England's reach.

Stokes bows out

Stokes is retiring from 50-over cricket because he says the intense schedule no longer allows him to play all three formats.

He looked emotional when given an ovation at the start of only his third England appearance on his home ground.

Potts' absence meant Stokes had to bowl more overs than expected and he was England's most expensive bowler.

He conceded six boundaries in his five overs, often hobbling - a sign of his fitness struggles that have played a part in his decision.

With the bat, Stokes was out to part-time spinner Markram, trying to reverse sweep his 11th ball.

The Riverside rose to its feet to applaud him off but it was a disappointing and premature end for an all-rounder unable to repeat his famous innings in the 2019 World Cup final.

'We never quite managed to impose ourselves' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC Test Match Special: "We never quite managed to break that partnership and that really extended the game away from us. It was probably a good toss to win on a day like today where it was incredibly warm.

"With the bat we never quite managed to impose ourselves. South Africa bowled very smartly but we couldn't quite put enough pressure on them.

"We just haven't quite played to our potential yet this summer. But I'm not sure it is far away - it feels like we're getting back to where we need to be."

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj: "The boys were really clinical today. Rassie set the tone with the bat and then the bowlers stuck really well to their plans."

Player of the Match Rassie van der Dussen: "We came into this tour knowing we'd have to play smart cricket. It's a big ground, we knew we would have to hit the gaps hard and run hard.

"Physically it was tough but we back ourselves and our fitness. We didn't hit a six, which I don't think I've ever seen! But it was a very good batting display."

  • Comment posted by Polyphemus, today at 21:36

    The aggressive approach seems to be only way in cricket nowadays. Hit every ball for six , thank you. Well, as usual it took Joe Root to bring some calmness to the calamity. Jos Buttler, oh dear. There was still enough time to play a bit more sensibly; but no, the obsession with the scoring rate, called for the captain’s innings, it must be a hard job, but I think he’s out of his depth.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 21:34

    Strip the captaincy and drop Buttler. The most overrated player in my lifetime. Everyone goes on about what a great player because he plays a ramp shot but this year he's proving himself to be garbage

    He's meant to have a great mind and leadership qualities but so far it's been woeful

    He should never play for England again along with the one trick pony livingstone

  • Comment posted by derek griffin, today at 21:34

    Absolute rubbish . There are no excuses. Bet butter doesn't bat like that In india

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 21:34

    I feel sorry for anyone who paid to watch that tripe of a performance by England. Thank god I didn’t.

    One thing is clear, the luck of Irish has clearly left england!

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 21:33

    It might not be a bad idea to give James Vince a shot at the England captaincy, it can’t be easy Buttler doing it from behind the stumps

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 21:33

    Delusional comments from Buttler that are frankly embarrassing - ‘we were outstanding’ and ‘it’s an inexperienced group of players’..
    Check out new coach Mott’s record and he got to the 40 over final with Glamorgan once, did little else and was dispensed with. Massive questions for Key to answer - why did he appoint him?

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 21:30

    Congratulations S. Africa, well Stokes scored 5 runs. Top 3 players scored the runs everyone else very poor. All out 46-5 overs, this wasn’t a good performance. The weather didn’t help the bowlers, never mind there’s always another day

  • Comment posted by jordan, today at 21:29

    Gone back into their shell! Any reason why Morgan wasn’t given the coaching role instead of sitting in the sky box???

    • Reply posted by oldshabbers, today at 21:36

      oldshabbers replied:
      Didn't want the job?

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 21:29

    Aĺl very pre-Morgan. Now those who shouted for him to go can see what we've lost. Granted, they had the worse of the conditions and the pitch today, but the lack of intent, batting and bowling, is worrying. No cohesion in the batting unit. South Africa obviously have the stronger and better balanced bowling unit, but England made it easy for them

  • Comment posted by Ezio, today at 21:28

    Waiting for the usual suspects to diss these meaningless slogfests as long as we keep winnig or drawing home tests. Right??

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 21:28

    Thrashed again, woe!

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 21:27

    It would appear that normal service has been resumed after the Morgan era. A look down the line up offers clues as personnel needs changing. Build the side around the captain a few of the experienced players and pick some of the upcoming prospects from the counties. I admit losing half dozen bowlers to inury doesn't help either,

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 21:27

    Root ... a brilliant test batsman... not a number 3 in any format at all .... not a t20 or ODI player either but the ECB put him in there ... come on Joe and just be a red number 4 batsman please

    • Reply posted by Michael James, today at 21:29

      Michael James replied:
      Ninsense

  • Comment posted by Jas0999, today at 21:25

    Just like India, well done to a South Africa. A very easy win against a team who have gone horribly backwards since the change of leadership. Dire stuff from a very poor England. Must do better.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:25

    This team need to go back to playing basic cricket and forget the aggressive/positive intent stuff as they are just taking too many risks in the batting

  • Comment posted by danroach1, today at 21:25

    Root played a brilliant innings today over a run a ball to keep the scoreboard ticking over but the big hitters didnt do their job around him

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 21:25

    Root and Bairstow apart, usual expected shocking (lack of) effort and application!

  • Comment posted by Michael James, today at 21:25

    And cue the goldfish bowl comments...Morgan gone England are rubbish blah blah. If anyone bothered to look back more than 24 hours you might notice England peaked before they won the 2019 World Cup and have been average 50 over side for the past three years. Save Rashid the World Cup attack has gone. Is it that much of a surprise Buttlers struggling to captain (and bat) in what is a poor side

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 21:28

      Rob replied:
      Though in most of the games played recently, the bowling attack hasn't done too badly but the batsmen have been underwhelming.

  • Comment posted by Fen Boy Free, today at 21:24

    Whatever happened to Plunkett?

    • Reply posted by Michael James, today at 21:27

      Michael James replied:
      Do you people ever take notice of anything!!!!! He was dropped after the World Cup. Jeez!!!

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 21:24

    Where was Bazball when needed in this game ?

