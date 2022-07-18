Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dane Cleaver attempts to run out Curtis Campher

First Twenty20 international, Stormont: New Zealand 173-8 (20 overs): Phillips 69*, Neesham 29, Guptill 24; Little 4-35, Adair 2-49 Ireland 142 all out (18.2 overs) Campher 29, Adair 25; Ferguson 4-14, Neesham 2-19, Santner 2-36 New Zealand won by 31 runs Scorecard

New Zealand beat Ireland by 31 runs in the first of three Twenty20 internationals between the sides.

Batting first, the tourists made 173-8, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 69 not out and Josh Little taking 4-35.

Ireland struggled for much of their reply and fell well short of their target despite Curtis Campher's 29, Lockie Ferguson impressing with 4-14.

New Zealand beat Ireland 3-0 in their recent one-day series and the sides will play two more T20 games this week.

The teams will meet again at Stormont on Wednesday and Friday with Ireland still looking for a first win over New Zealand.

Phillips' crucial innings saw him smash an unbeaten 69 off 52 balls, including one six and seven fours.

Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill made significant contributions of 29 and 24, while Mark Adair took 2-49 and George Dockrell and Curtis Campher secured one wicket apiece.

Ireland stumbled early on in their response but despite recovering from 37-4 to 131-8, they rarely looked like reaching their opponents' total.