Third Royal London one-day international, Leicester England 371-7 (50 overs): Beaumont 119 (107), Lamb 65 (66); Khaka 2-64 South Africa 262 all out (45.4 overs): Tryon 70 (57), Kapp 62 (54); Davidson-Richards 3-35, Dean 3-42, Lamb 3-42 England won by 109 runs; lead multi-format series 8-2 Scorecard

A brilliant century from Tammy Beaumont helped England to a dominant 109-run win in the third one-day international against South Africa, and ensured they cannot lose the multi-format series.

After being put in to bat in sultry conditions, England racked up 371-7 - their fifth-highest ODI score and just seven short of their record against Pakistan in 2016.

Beaumont smashed 19 fours and a six in her 119 off 107 balls as she shared a second successive century-opening stand with Emma Lamb, who made 65.

Having done so for the first time in the second ODI, England's top four all scored more than 50 again as Sophia Dunkley followed up her maiden ODI century with 51, while captain Heather Knight made a 49-ball 63.

In reply, Laura Wolvaardt made an eye-catching 56 before Charlie Dean removed her for the third time in the series as the tourists fell to 109-4.

Chloe Tryon (70 off 57 balls) and Marizanne Kapp (62 off 54) breathed life into the chase, putting on 110 for the fifth wicket, but when both fell within a five-over spell England were able to wrap up the tail and bowl South Africa out for 262.

Alice Davidson-Richards finished with 3-35, while spinners Dean and Lamb both took 3-42.

The win means England lead the multi-format series 8-2, after clean-sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

The three-match Twenty20 series starts in Chelmsford on Thursday (19:00 BST), with each game worth two points.

More to follow