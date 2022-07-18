Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Young made 134 for Northants against Warwickshire in May, the same game in which Ricardo Vasconcelos hit his only hundred of the season

Northamptonshire have named New Zealand batter Will Young as red-ball skipper for the rest of the 2022 Championship.

The 29-year-old replaces Ricardo Vasconcelos, who is averaging only 26.5 with the bat and has resigned from the role after just eight games in charge.

Vasconcelos was appointed less than a fortnight before Northants' opening match, in place of Adam Rossington.

Wicketkeeper Rossington subsequently joined Essex on loan and last month agreed a three-year deal at Chelmsford.

"This has been a really tough decision to make," Vasconcelos said.

"However, I truly believe that this is the best decision for myself as well as the club moving forward."

He added: "Now I can fully focus on my batting and scoring big runs again for Northamptonshire."

Young is now back with Northants following international duty, having scored 331 runs in four Championship games earlier in the season.

He will lead the team in the home match against Lancashire, starting on Tuesday, when each session will only be 90 minutes long because of the extreme heat.