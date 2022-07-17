Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Ben Stokes will retire from international one-day cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa in Durham.

The 31-year-old has played 104 ODI matches for his country since making his debut against Ireland in 2011.

Stokes, player of the match when England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's, will continue playing T20 and Test cricket.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," he said.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way."

