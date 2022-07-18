Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to retire from one-day internationals

England's World Cup winner Ben Stokes will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa in Durham.

The 31-year-old, who made his debut against Ireland in 2011, has scored 2,919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets in 104 ODIs.

Stokes, who became Test captain in April, will still play Twenty20 cricket as well as leading the red-ball side.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," said the all-rounder.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way."

At one-day level, Stokes will best be remembered for his player-of-the-match performance in England's 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, with the left-hander making 84 not out to force a super over, which Eoin Morgan's side won on boundary countback.

He announced last week that he would miss this season's Hundred competition to manage his workload, and was left out of England's T20 squad for the upcoming games against South Africa.

Stokes added: "As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format any more. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos [Buttler, England's one-day captain] and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

"As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world."

Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's interim chief executive, called Stokes a "superstar in every format" but said the body's management "understand and respect his decision" and "look forward to watching him excite and enthral in an England shirt for many years to come".

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "Ben Stokes has had an incredible international career in ODI cricket, culminating in his match-winning performance at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

"I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion.

"I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

"It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term."

Stokes' decision comes on the back of England's 2-1 series defeat against India, in which he scored 48 runs in three innings, but only bowled three overs.

England's defence of their 50-over title is set to take place in India in October 2023, and following the retirement of Morgan in July, they are now left with two gaps to fill in a middle order that has struggled for runs this summer.

The next T20 World Cup is in October this year, but Stokes has not played in the format for England since March 2021 after taking a break from cricket for his mental wellbeing last summer.

Stokes' ODI retirement means he is likely to have a break from cricket before England's three-Test series against South Africa starts on 17 August.

Comments

Join the conversation

171 comments

  • Comment posted by Rob Kelly, today at 13:25

    Dear Ben Stokes,

    Thank you for 2 of the best cricketing memories of my life, the 2019 World Cup Final and the Headingley run chase.

    Love that quote: "The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it."

    Good luck in the other formats,

    Yours,

    A cricket fan.

    • Reply posted by fred quimby, today at 13:29

      fred quimby replied:
      Which nugget down voted this ? Must be a fan of the pigs bladder game

  • Comment posted by GlostForWords, today at 13:27

    Greedy ECB cramming too many fixtures in to a short space of time to accommodate the dreaded 100. Having to play 12 international white ball fixtures in 24 days alongside a full test schedule is ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 13:37

      oldhouse replied:
      Enjoyed the 100 for what it is but agree it was totally unnecessary.

  • Comment posted by wescorewhenwewantafcb, today at 13:09

    fair play you cant play everything. keep focussed on the test team mate!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 13:12

      steve replied:
      he is still playing T20

  • Comment posted by Man of Kent, today at 13:10

    Disappointing but understandable. He clearly has not been any near his best in this last ODI series. Something had to give. I’d rather see him prosper in the Test side than burn himself out.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:18

      Turtle replied:
      Stokes has this right antiquated and moribund 50 over format needs phasing out; especially bilateral internationals which are a bit pointless.

      The IPL is the pinnacle of the white ball game but unfortunately the ECB refuse to admit it.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 13:10

    Overplaying because of greed, whether in football, Rugby Union or cricket, is a scourge on sports, more and more run by accountants than people who understand the need to cut back, not increase, on games.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 13:11

      lord obez replied:
      This is spot on, quality over quantity all day but as you the sports and life in general is run by greed.

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 13:12

    We need to either accept that the red/white ball sides will be completely separate in future, or reduce the amount of cricket played.

    It's a 12 month all year round calendar and the burnout is obvious. Stokes won't be the last

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:16

      Turtle replied:
      Just get rid of 50 over cricket (which is pointless anyway) to free up time in the schedule for the formats that matter. E.g Tests and T20.

      Stokes has got his priorities right.

  • Comment posted by Saiches, today at 13:22

    Thanks for all the memories Ben - you contributed massively to one of the best cricketing days of my life!

  • Comment posted by alan payne, today at 13:14

    ECB always chasing the money and yet waste a fortune on the 100 circus. Five test matches and ODI series plenty in one summer.

  • Comment posted by NickW53, today at 13:11

    Nice to bow-out at his home ground, and probably the correct decision given the demands of the red-ball / T20 schedule. What a fantastic player for the ODI team over the past decade, or so.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:14

      Turtle replied:
      Good decision. 50 cricket is pointless anyway.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 13:09

    Good decision from Stokes, if he can't bowl he isn't worth his place in the ODI side. Should now be able to get some proper rest between games to make sure he can bowl in T20 and tests.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:13

      Turtle replied:
      Sensible decision considering 50 cricket is fast becoming irrelevant.

      Hopefully this will give him time to concentrate on formats that matter like Tests and the IPL.

  • Comment posted by Sproutboy, today at 13:16

    Thanks for all the ODI memories, Ben. You'll be missed!

  • Comment posted by Easy, today at 13:11

    Sensible decision from the Test Captain. Always has a big score in him but perhaps his slight dip in the 3 one dayers showed him that he needed to prioritise his body. Good decision. Gives someone else a chance. But we will absolutely miss his drive and leadership. It's all changing now... so who will step up?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:14

      Turtle replied:
      Looking forward to seeing him perform in the IPL next season and scoring big runs in tests for England.

  • Comment posted by Shy Ted, today at 13:13

    Great news for test fans.

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 13:25

    Every couple of months I have to watch the CWC 2019 highlights. A god like performance from Stokes bringing us drama on another level. Thank you Benjamin Andrew Stokes for everything you did for our one day game...

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 13:25

    You've been an absolute legend Ben, we'll give you the send off you deserve at our home ground tomorrow.hope Potts and cares get picked as well

  • Comment posted by mightonedayhappen, today at 13:24

    I personally think he has dropped the wrong format as I think he's a much better one-day player than T20 player

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 13:27

      Dave replied:
      There's much more money in T20 these days

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 13:21

    Fully respect his decision, T20 won’t take too much out of him probably only bowls 2 overs max if it’s 4 it’s not 10 as in odi

    More than played a part in World Cup victory and I’d rather see him in test side anyway

    • Reply posted by ben amin, today at 13:48

      ben amin replied:
      Lol...other international players do it...in extreme conditions...

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 13:31

    All the best for the test side Stokesy. Retired a world champion!

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 13:16

    Won us that world cup final almost single handed.

    • Reply posted by U20847079, today at 13:42

      U20847079 replied:
      9 out of 10 innings he has you out your seat regularly and his aggressive bowling(when he's on it) is great to watch. To quote Captain Mainwaring's Sergant 'They don't like it up them!' Well around the chin anyway...and yes i know we have bowled to much back of a length stuff for years but he's going to be a miss.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 13:15

    Good decision

    Focussing on test captaincy and his own batting & bowling will undoubtedly benefit the side.

    Well done Ben Stokes.

