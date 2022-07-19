Last updated on .From the section Counties

Oliver Hannon-Dalby completed his third five-for of the season in the space of just 34 balls

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Kent 165: Cox 48; Hannon-Dalby 6-40, Brookes 3-56 Warwickshire 155-6: Hain 6x*, Rhodes 32; Saini 3-59 Warwickshire 3 pts, Kent 2 pts Match scorecard

High-class bowling from Oliver Hannon-Dalby put Warwickshire in charge before Kent hit back on a wicket-strewn opening day in the County Championship at Edgbaston.

In a crucial game, with both teams perched precariously above the relegation zone, the home side prepared a green wicket to expedite a result.

They then won the toss and their seamers exploited the conditions to bowl Kent out for 165. Only Jordan Cox (48) passed 40 as Hannon-Dalby took 6-40 and Henry Brookes 3-56.

Warwickshire struggled in turn and closed on 155-6, having leaned squarely on Sam Hain (68 not out).

Paceman Navdeep Saini had an eventful first bowl for Kent, his spell of 10-2-59-3 including some seriously quick away-cutters and 13 no balls.

Hannon-Dalby was magnificent as the leader of a severely depleted seam attack, with Nathan McAndrew the latest withdrawal due to illness, the pressure was firmly on the Yorkshireman to exploit the conditions.

He rose to the challenge with an opening spell of 7-4-15-5.

On potentially the hottest day ever in England, Warwickshire's decision to field drew an incredulous reaction from their fans on social media - but those fans had not seen the pitch.

Hannon-Dalby struck third ball when Ben Compton nicked to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess and, after Kent advanced to 28-1, added two more wickets in four balls as Daniel Bell-Drummond fell lbw and Joe Denly sliced a loose drive to second slip.

Hannon-Dalby won two more lbws, Jack Leaning for a duck and Zak Crawley after he eked out 17 in 54 minutes then fell, hit on the back leg, offering no shot.

Cox and Sam Billings added 72 in 20 overs before Hannon-Dalby returned to have the former caught behind.

After Billings (33) edged Brookes, Matt Henry plumped for a spot of gung-ho, hitting three fours and three sixes in a merry 34 from 23 balls before slogging Brookes to deep mid-wicket where substitute fielder Kobe Herft took a superb catch.

Saini steered Brookes to second slip and last man Matt Quinn chipped Danny Briggs to mid-off.

Kent hit back hard with three wickets in the first 10 overs as Dom Sibley, Alex Davies and Chris Benjamin edged into the cordon off Matt Milnes, Henry and Saini respectively.

Hain moved fluently to a 64-ball half-century and added 90 in 28 overs with Will Rhodes (32) before Kent struck three times in 17 balls.

Rhodes lifted Milnes to point and Dan Mousley and Michael Burgess edged Saini behind without scoring before Hain and Briggs gritted through the last 13 overs to leave their side narrowly in the ascendancy.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.