Darcie Brown bowled captain Laura Delany for a duck to leave Ireland reeling at 16-3 after four overs

Women's Twenty20 international tri-series, Bready: Ireland 99-8 (20 overs): Stokell 22; King 3-9, Brown 2-9 Australia 103-1 (12.5 overs): Mooney 45*, Canning 39*; Kelly 1-19 Australia won by nine wickets Scorecard

Leg-spinner Alana King took 3-9 to help Australia to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Ireland in the women's Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday.

Seamer Darcie Brown also impressed with 2-9 as the Aussie attack restricted the hosts to a disappointing 99-8 from their 20 overs at Bready.

The world champions required only 12.5 overs to reach their target.

Beth Mooney (45) and captain Meg Lanning (39) were unbeaten as they steered Australia to 103-1.

The tri-series opener between Australia and Pakistan had been abandoned because of rain on Saturday, but the weather was much better at the north-west venue 24 hours later.

Ireland, who are ranked 11th in the world, were always struggling against the number one side, and suffered an early setback when skipper Gaby Lewis was dismissed by Megan Schutt for a duck.

Brown then struck twice in the fourth over to leave the Irish on 16-3 and they never recovered despite opener Rebecca Stokell hitting 22.

Ava Canning was unbeaten on 14 as Ireland failed to make it into three figures to leave Australia with a straightforward run chase.

Opener Alyssa Healy (10) fell to Arlene Kelly with the score on 35 before Mooney and Lanning saw the Aussies home.

Ireland are back in action against Pakistan on Tuesday before meeting Australia again two days later.