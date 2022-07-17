Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Calum MacLeod top scored for Scotland with 64 runs against Nepal

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Nepal 128 (50 overs): Sheikh 40, Tahir 4-26, Watt 3-19 Scotland 219-7 (48.5 overs): MacLeod 64, Coetzer 44* Scotland won by eight wickets Scorecard

Scotland secured their third win in four World Cup League 2 matches by beating Nepal by eight wickets.

Having lost to the same opponents last week, the Scots bowled Nepal out for 128 inside 36 overs, with left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir taking 4-26.

Calum MacLeod top scored for Scotland with 64, while Kyle Coetzer (44 not out) saw the hosts home in 19 overs.

Coach Shane Burger's side are second in the standings, with the top three entering the 2023 World Cup Qualifier.

Scotland face United Arab Emirates and United States in their next set of tournament fixtures in August.

Prior to that, the Scots host New Zealand in two Twenty20 internationals and a one-day international in Edinburgh on 27, 29 and 31 July.