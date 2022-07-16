Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Greenwood's 48 was Jersey's second-highest individual innings of the tournament

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club Singapore 140-7 (20 overs): Singh 47, Chandramohan 31; Ward 2-17, Blampied 2-22 Jersey 141-4 (15.4 overs): Greenwood 48, Jenner 39*; Baskaran 2-20 Jersey win by six wickets Match scorecard

Jersey ended their T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B campaign in seventh place after a six-wicket win over Singapore.

Jersey's bowlers did well to contain Singapore for the first three-quarters of their innings, but 56 runs off the final five overs saw them reach 140-7.

In reply Nick Greenwood and Asa Tribe put on Jersey's joint-biggest partnership of the tournament as they combined for 75 for the second wicket.

Tribe scored 36 and Greenwood 48 before Jonty Jenner's unbeaten 39 got the win.

Singapore were the only team Jersey beat during the tournament - having won by 13 runs when they met in their group match on Thursday.

Jersey will now focus on the final round of games in the 50-over ICC Challenge League B on home soil later this month, as they aim to progress to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Jersey were in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon after a batting collapse cost them victory against Uganda on Friday.

As in that game Jersey bowled first with some success, as Ben Ward returned figures of 2-17 - Singapore opener Surendran Chandramohan's 31 from 28 balls and Navin Param's 23 from 23 balls the highlight, before Param fell with the score at 79-5 off 14.2 overs.

But wicketkeeper Manpreet Singh tormented Jersey's bowlers as he hit an impressive 47 off 37 balls - Rhys Palmer went for 17 in the 16th over, Charles Perchard conceded 12 runs in the next over and Elliot Miles saw 13 runs go past him in the 18th over.

Singh was finally caught by Jonty Jenner off Dominic Blampied's bowling in the final over, as Singapore registered 140-7.

Having lost opener Harrison Carlyon for four midway through the first over, Nick Greenwood and Asa Tribe came together to put on an impressive second-wicket stand before Tribe was caught off Anantha Krishna's bowling - having hit seven fours in his 26-ball 36.

Opener Greenwood went on to get his tournament-best return of 48 before being bowled by Vinoth Baskaran, as he scored three sixes and five fours in a 25-ball innings.

Jersey lost Ward two overs later but former Sussex player Jenner, who had struggled at times in the tournament, showed what he can do with the bat as he hit a six and five fours in his 21-ball 39 to guide Jersey to 141-6 off 15.4 overs.