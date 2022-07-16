Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Georgia Adams hit 10 boundaries in her 82 as Southern Vipers beat Lightning

Southern Vipers maintained their unbeaten start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as they racked up 294-6 to beat Lightning by 66 runs at Derby.

Georgia Adams, who made 82, and Ella McCaughan (72) shared an opening stand of 153 before Emily Windsor then struck an unbeaten 47 from 49 balls.

It proved too many, despite 55 from Josie Groves and 49 from Sarah Bryce, as Lightning were bowled out for 228.

Elsewhere, Northern Diamonds, South East Stars and Western Storm all won.

Diamonds, like Vipers, made it three wins from three with a comfortable five-wicket win at New Road over Central Sparks.

Skipper Eve Jones made 91 as Sparks set 214-6 but the target proved very light.

Diamonds captain Holly Armitage made an unbeaten 60 from 63 balls and, with Lauren Winfield-Hill's 50, the visitors cruised home with 10 overs to spare as Sparks fell to a second defeat of the competition.

At Chelmsford, captain Sophie Luff made an unbeaten century to bring Storm home by three wickets to beat Sunrisers, who remain without a win.

Chasing the hosts' 254-6, based around an opening stand of 148 between Cordelia Griffith (74) and Grace Scrivens (69), Storm were cruising with Luff and Katie George, who scored 74.

Luff brought up a 142-ball century and struck the winning boundary with an over remaining.

And at Southport, Lauren Smith's 73 not out proved to be the winning knock as Stars won for the second time in three games to go third in the table with a 52-run victory over Thunder.

Only Chloe Brewer, with 49, also made more than 12 as Stars were bowled out for 198, with Alex Hartley taking 6-24.

But it proved enough with Georgie Boyce's 68 the only score over 15 as Thunder were bowled out for just 146 to keep them winless.